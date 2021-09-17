Area high school volleyball teams largely see records improve Thursday with wins.
The Conway Lady Cats varsity volleyball team picked up another straight-set win in conference play as it beat Little Rock Central on Thursday.
The Lady Cats won with sets of 25-21, 25-11 and 25-23 to improve to 11-3 on the season and 5-0 in conference play.
Madison Holloway finished with 12 kills and four blocks, while Olivia Wiedower dished out 27 assists.
Wiedower also recorded two aces, as did Kaylon Neal, while Kennedi Wyrick had 12 digs in the win.
The Conway Lady Cats junior varsity team also picked up another win as it beat Central’s junior varsity squad in two sets.
Conway’s JV team won with sets of 25-17 and 25-16 to improve to 6-2 on the season and 4-1 in conference play.
Anna Kate Saxton had five kills, while Tate Jones and Ella White had 12 assists each.
Kim Quinit recorded 13 digs, while Saniyah Rippond had two blocks.
Both Lady Cat teams travel Tuesday to take on Mt. St. Mary’s.
Greenbrier and Vilonia matched up in 5A West Conference play on Thursday with the Lady Panthers coming away with a straight set win to improve to 10-4 on the season and 4-0 in conference play, while the Lady Eagles drop to 5-6 on the season and 1-3 in conference play.
Greenbrier travels Tuesday to Mountain Home, while Vilonia travels to Van Buren on Tuesday.
The Mayflower Lady Eagles picked up a 3-1 win over Central Arkansas Christian to improve to 6-5 on the season and 2-2 in conference play.
Mayflower dropped the first set in the match 25-17 before rallying to win the final three sets 25-13, 25-19 and 25-15.
Mayflower travels Monday to take on Conway Christian in nonconference action.
Conway Christian picked up a hard-fought win over Atkins on Thursday as both teams alternated wins in the first three sets.
Down two sets to one and facing a loss, CCS rattled off a 25-20 win in set four and then took the match with a 15-11 win in the final set.
Conway Christian improves to 6-1 on the season and 2-0 in conference play and will host Mayflower on Monday.
St. Joseph picked up a straight-set win on Thursday, beating Riverview to improve to 10-2 on the season.
St. Joseph will next play in the Perryville Tournament, which starts Saturday.
Quitman fell to Flippin on Thursday in four sets, capturing the second set, but ultimately losing the match.
Quitman travels Monday to Cotter.
