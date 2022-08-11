x

Razorback senior wide receiver Warren Thompson turns up field after a catch at practice in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas lost Treylon Burks to the NFL and two other key wide receivers off the 2021 team, but don't feel too sorry for Kenny Guiton since he has some very good talent on this year's squad.

Guiton is set to begin his second season at Arkansas, and the room has been bolstered by two outstanding transfers. He got Jadon Haselwood from Oklahoma and Matt Landers from Toledo. Landers only played at Toledo one year after previously playing two at Georgia.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.