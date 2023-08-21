FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas held its second scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday exactly two weeks away from the season opener in Little Rock against Western Carolina.
The scrimmage got off to a fast start when redshirt freshman wide receiver Isaiah Sategna returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Arkansas also escaped without any major injuries according to Sam Pittman.
“We were live again on punt and kickoff return,” Pittman said. “Opening kickoff of the game, Sategna took it 100 yards. Took if for a touchdown on the opening kickoff, and it was a live rep. Obviously, as happy as I am for the kickoff return team, the kickoff team gave up a 100-yard return. But that was a good way to start the scrimmage. I thought it was a good, physical battle. We had a couple big plays taken back by holding penalties on offense.”
Following the first scrimmage, Pittman wasn’t happy with the pass protection. He was asked if it was better in the second scrimmage?
“I thought our pass protection was better,” Pittman said. “It’s hard when you’ve got 7 (Trajan Jeffcoat) coming off the edge. That’s a bad man back there. It’s going to take a really good offensive lineman ... Here’s the other thing with him, we’re not going into the scrimmage saying we’re going to slide to him, we’re going to chip him or we’re going to do all those things. We’re trying to see if we have somebody that can block him. I did think the protection, even though we’ve still got a long way to go, I thought it was better this week than it was last week.”
Jeffcoat is a 6-foot-4, 281-pound All-SEC defensive end transfer from Missouri. He was in the room when Pittman paid him the compliment.
“It makes me feel pretty great,” Jeffcoat said. “Coach Pittman, that’s a great guy to get acknowledged by, so that’s pretty cool. I feel like my camp has been great. It’s been tough sometimes going against the offense because they have some great plays, some great schemes. KJ (Jefferson), he be scrambling out of the pocket, I can’t catch him. But it’s been great.”
As far as wide receiver it seems that Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa are getting some separation. Jaedon Wilson may be the third one to join them in the lineup.
“Yeah, I think two of the three we’re pretty locked in on and we’re close to the third,” Pittman said. “We’re going to play six or seven, but I do think two of them, two of the three are probably a little ahead of the other guys and we’re pretty close on who the other one would be to start, but we’re going to need six of them to play there.
“I like [Wilson] in there. Well, you know we’re trying to see if he’s one of our three top receivers to run out there with the first group. I like him out there, he got his shoulder a little banged up on Thursday. Put on a green jersey, practiced and then practiced in the scrimmage. He was just not live with the ball in his hand. But everything else he was live. I didn’t want to disrespect the defense in that way. But yeah, I think that’s a good lineup with (An)Drew (Armstrong), (Isaac) TeSlaa and Jaedon (Wilson) in there.”
Classes will begin Monday at Arkansas. Pittman was asked about the focus now with the athletes combining classes with practice.
“Love it,” Pittman said. “I think in camp, I think you have to talk to your kids. To a man, they really liked the early morning practices. And we’re going to keep that. They liked it. They practiced hard. We’re going to be ready for the heat in two weeks because we’ve got two weeks of afternoon practices. Before you ask me about the air conditioning (in Walker Pavilion), it’s supposed to be ready to go on Monday.
“But I thought camp went great. I think we’ve got a good culture. We got hot today you know. There was a little bit of tempers flaring out there, back and forth. We got hot. But when you’re hot you’ve got to control those things. It was a great learning experience for us today. We’ve got a good, tough football team and I like where we’re at after two weeks. I really do. A lot.”
In addition to the kickoff return by Sategna, special teams had a good scrimmage. Cam Little and punters Max Fletcher and Devin Bale all drew praise from Pittman.
“Another highlight, Cam Little kicked a 59-yard field goal today,” Pittman said. “I think he was 100 percent on his. We might have missed one or two with the twos. Cam, boy he’s kicking the ball really well. Punted the ball well. Punted the ball really well. Both of them, 37 (Bale) and Fletch. A lot of good things.”
Pittman admitted that having Little makes him feel better on fourth down.
“Well, every two-minute situation, obviously I’m out there, so I’m talking to KJ,” Pittman said. “Let me tell you this, we’re going to put the ball in his hands if it’s 3rd and 12 to go win the game. If we’ve got a lead, and the game’s over if we get a first down, we’re going to put it in his hands and figure out what he can do. I have so much trust in him, but the line’s move back now. If you’re anywhere around the 40-yard line, this dude is going to blast it now. Today was no different. We were on the 41 and field goal, and it was like… I don’t know how long he can kick it from, but I can guarantee he can kick it 60 because he does it every day. Yeah, it helps us a lot.”
Arkansas opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina at 3 p.m.
