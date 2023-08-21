x

Razorback freshman receiver Isaish Satenga runs a pass route at practice outside the Willard & Pat Walker Pavilion in Fayetteville.

 Craven Whitlow / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas held its second scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday exactly two weeks away from the season opener in Little Rock against Western Carolina.

The scrimmage got off to a fast start when redshirt freshman wide receiver Isaiah Sategna returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Arkansas also escaped without any major injuries according to Sam Pittman.

