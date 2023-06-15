FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has released the 2024 opponents for Arkansas’ football team.
The schedule included a double bit of good news. Arkansas will host Texas in 2024, but won’t have to play Alabama. That announcement had Arkansas’ fans excited Wednesday night.
The Hogs already had five games and dates set for 2024. No dates were given for the eight SEC games released Wednesday night so it’s still to be determined if Arkansas’ dates they already set remain unchanged. One would think so, but until everything is finalized nothing is set in stone.
In addition, this schedule is a one-year deal. It will change in 2025 and also in 2024 there will be no divisions.
In addition to Texas, the Razorbacks will host LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee. The Hogs will have road games at Missouri, Auburn and Mississippi State. Texas A&M, in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, is also counted as a road game. That game is set for Saturday, Sept. 28.
The other dates set prior to the SEC release were Arkansas opening on Saturday, Aug. 31, to face UAPB in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.
The Razorbacks will travel to Stillwater on Sept. 7 to face Oklahoma State in Boone Pickens Stadium. Arkansas’ first Fayetteville game is slated to be UAB on Sept. 14. Arkansas is also slated to host Louisiana Tech on Nov. 23 in Fayetteville.
The 2024 season will mark the first year for Texas and Oklahoma in the SEC.
