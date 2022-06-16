FAYETTEVILLE — The matchups for the Big 12/SEC Challenge are set according to CBS' Jon Rothstein, and it will pit Arkansas at Baylor on Jan. 28 in the Ferrell Center.
Arkansas and Baylor last met March 29, 2021, in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.
Baylor won 81-72 and went on to its first Final Four in 71 years. The two have met 144 times with the Hogs leading the series 97-47.
Arkansas is coming off a 28-9 season with two players returning from that squad. Baylor went 27-7 last season.
The tip time and network will be determined at a later date.
