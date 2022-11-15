h

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman shows his displeasure with a call during the Razorbacks' loss to LSU on Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

 Craven Whitlow/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Monday he's feeling good on the chances of getting starting quarterback KJ Jefferson back for Saturday night's battle against No. 14 Ole Miss.

Jefferson missed his second game of the season this past Saturday as the Hogs fell to No. 7 LSU 13-10. Malik Hornsby and Cade Fortin combined to go 12-22 for 116 yards and one touchdowns in his place. Jefferson also missed the Mississippi State game earlier this fall. The Hogs fell 40-17 in that game.

