FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas redshirt junior defensive back Hudson Clark hopes to become the second Razorback in as many years win the Burlsworth Award after being announced as a nominee on Tuesday.
The award is given to a player who began their career as a walk-on. The award is named after former Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth. Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan became the first Razorback to win the award last year. He was a finalist the previous year as well. Following practice Tuesday, Clark talked about what being nominated for this award means to him.
“That’s an awesome honor,” Clark said. “I know Brandon Burlsworth, he was a really hard worker. Just being able to talk to Marty Burlsworth before and having that connection with him has been a blessing and that’s a real honor for me.”
Clark has played both cornerback and middle safety this season. He leads the team with eight pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. In addition, Clark has 32 tackles, 16 solo, a pair for loss, one interception and two forced fumbles. He talked about being versatile enough to play both cornerback and middle safety.
“Yeah, I definitely take pride in knowing the playbook and being able to play both spots, and I think I’m just trying to help the team in any way possible, and I think I’m doing that,” Clark said.
Prior to the bye week in Arkansas’ road win over BYU on Oct. 15, Clark turned in a team and career high 11 tackles, four solo, with one interception and a fumble recovery, earning him the Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week along with SEC Defensive Player of the Week.
The Burlsworth Trophy, in its 13th year, is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth. Without one D1 scholarship offer, Burlsworth walked on at Arkansas in 1994, eventually becoming a three-year starter on the offensive line and an All-American in 1998. Burlsworth was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 63rd overall pick in the 1999 NFL draft, but was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days later.
The Burlsworth Trophy award ceremony will honor the three finalists and announce the 2022 winner at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Ark.
Saturday’s kickoff with Liberty is set for 3 p.m. and televised on the SEC Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.