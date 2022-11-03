Arkansas Mississippi St Football

Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark (17) attempts to tackle Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson (23) during action earlier this season. Hudson is a nominee for the 2022 Burlsworth Award.

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas redshirt junior defensive back Hudson Clark hopes to become the second Razorback in as many years win the Burlsworth Award after being announced as a nominee on Tuesday.

The award is given to a player who began their career as a walk-on. The award is named after former Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth. Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan became the first Razorback to win the award last year. He was a finalist the previous year as well. Following practice Tuesday, Clark talked about what being nominated for this award means to him.

