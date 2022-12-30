Liberty Bowl Football

Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo runs back an interception against Kansas during the first half of the Liberty Bowl on Wednesday in Memphis. McAdoo, who was ejected for a targeting penalty in the second overtime, had his suspension for the first half of the 2023 season opener overturned by the NCAA.

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP

FAYETTEVILLE — As it turns an obvious bad call at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, one of many, has been overturned and no first-half suspension in the 2023 opener for Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo.

In the second overtime, one of the members of the Pac-12 crew called targeting on McAdoo. Arkansas had stopped the Kansas player from scoring on the two-point conversion to apparently end the game and some had already started celebrating when they saw the flag. McAdoo hit the football and knocked it loose, but still after a review the call of targeting was upheld. McAdoo, a true freshman from Clarendon, played an outstanding game with nine tackles and an interception.

