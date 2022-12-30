FAYETTEVILLE — As it turns an obvious bad call at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, one of many, has been overturned and no first-half suspension in the 2023 opener for Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo.
In the second overtime, one of the members of the Pac-12 crew called targeting on McAdoo. Arkansas had stopped the Kansas player from scoring on the two-point conversion to apparently end the game and some had already started celebrating when they saw the flag. McAdoo hit the football and knocked it loose, but still after a review the call of targeting was upheld. McAdoo, a true freshman from Clarendon, played an outstanding game with nine tackles and an interception.
However that was all changed on Thursday. In a release from Steve Shaw, CFO National Coordinator of Football Officials Secretary-Rules Editor, NCAA Football Rules Committee had this to say about the call.
“Based on the request by the SEC, a video review of the 2nd half Targeting foul committed by player #24 of Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl was initiated. Based on the review, it has been determined that the action by #24 was not Targeting and the player should not have been disqualified. The suspension for No. 24 for the first half of Arkansas’ next game to open the 2023 season is vacated if #24 has eligibility remaining.
“Please ensure that Arkansas’ next opponent is aware of the vacated suspension. Let me know if you have questions.”
Fortunately for Arkansas they won the game 55-53 in the third overtime and the call didn't cost them the game. It was one of a few strange calls and reviews from the Pac-12 crew. Wide receiver Matt Landers' elbow was clearly down before he fumbled, but once again after a review the call was upheld.
Sam Pittman took notice of all the calls and was asked about them after the game.
Have you seen the replay of the fumble?
"No, I saw it," Pittman said and added laughing, "but I like my money."
"I saw that," Pittman said. "I saw a lot of stuff.
Thoughts on Bryce Thompson's personal foul?
"I saw that, too," Pittman said.
The targeting call on McAdoo?
"Well, I had a good look at that one, too," Pittman said.
Arkansas opens the 2023 season in Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.