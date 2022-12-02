Arkansas Football

Arkansas defensive lineman Jordan Domineck makes a move against South Carolina earlier this season.

 Michael Woods/AP

FAYETTEVILLE -- After a day on Wednesday of only two walk-on players heading to the transfer portal the lone news on Thursday was good for the University of Arkansas.

Defensive end Jordan Domineck, who transferred to Arkansas from Georgia Tech, announced he will return for another season. In 12 games, Domineck had 31 tackles, 16 solo, 7.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a recovered one. Domineck and the Razorbacks will get to play another game and will learn the bowl destination on Sunday.

