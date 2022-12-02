FAYETTEVILLE -- After a day on Wednesday of only two walk-on players heading to the transfer portal the lone news on Thursday was good for the University of Arkansas.
Defensive end Jordan Domineck, who transferred to Arkansas from Georgia Tech, announced he will return for another season. In 12 games, Domineck had 31 tackles, 16 solo, 7.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a recovered one. Domineck and the Razorbacks will get to play another game and will learn the bowl destination on Sunday.
At Georgia Tech, Domineck played in 31 games with 15 starts. He had 103 tackles, 54 solo, 17 for loss, nine sacks, six forced fumbles, recovered three, eight quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.
On Wednesday, true freshman defensive tackle Randall Dennis and redshirt freshman long snapper Francisco Castro announced they would enter the transfer portal when it opens on Monday. Both are walk-on athletes who never appeared in a game for the Razorbacks.
Earlier in the week, Arkansas also got some very good news when redshirt freshman defensive tackle Cameron Ball announced he was remaining with the Hogs. In 12 games this season, Ball leads all defensive tackles with 28, seven solo, 1.5 for loss and a quarterback hurry. Ball was one of the recruiting prizes of the Class of 2021 out of Atlanta (Ga.) Tri-Cities High School.
At this point, the rumored disaster happening in the transfer portal for Arkansas hasn't happened. One starter, nickel back Myles Slusher, has announced he will enter the transfer portal on Monday when it opens. Quarterback Malik Hornsby also will head to the portal again, but both he and Slusher were expected.
Two players have announced they will bypass another season at Arkansas to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Sam Pittman wanted to keep both center Ricky Stromberg and OU transfer wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, but both made the announcement that was expected.
Stromberg is a four-year starter and Haselwood was Arkansas' leading receiver in his only season in Fayetteville. Haselwood pulled in 59 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.