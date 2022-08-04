Hogs

Razorback head football coach Sam Pittman answers questions from the media during Media Day on Wednesday afternoon at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

 Craven Whitlow / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas heads into preseason drills on Friday with a pretty healthy team, but some will be held out or limited in practice.

Junior running back Dominique Johnson, redshirt junior defensive tackle Taurean Carter, redshirt sophomore walk-on quarterback Kade Renfro and redshirt sophomore defensive back Jacorrei Turner are the injured Razorbacks heading into camp.

