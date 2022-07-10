FAYETTEVILLE — It was a pretty calm weekend in Razorback land, but some news did take place.
On Saturday morning at 12:01 a.m. Frisco (Texas) Lone Star Class of 2023 four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton committed to the University of Arkansas.
He chose the Razorbacks over Michigan State, Miami, Baylor, California and 23 other offers. He chose the unique time to commit because Saturday, July 9, is his mom’s birthday. Braxton, who is outstanding on the football field, was quick to credit his mom for his success.
“My mom means a lot to me,” Braxton said. “I know if not for my mom the success I have right now wouldn’t be possible. My mom will be the first one up in the morning cooking me breakfast before I go to practice no matter what time it is. 6 a.m., 5 a.m., she’s gonna be up in the kitchen cooking and providing all the meals for me. She’s great for giving me advice and keeping me humble.”
Braxton also went into detail on why he chose the Hogs and to play for secondary coach Dominique Bowman.
“For one, it’s the best situation for me and my family,” Braxton said. “I love all the coaches especially my DB Coach Bowman. I think he’s the best DB coach in the country. He will be the best for me and my development getting ready to go to the NFL.”
On Tuesday, the Hogs will learn where Houston (Texas) Klein Forest three-star linebacker Brad Spence, 6-3, 230, is going to commit. He is down to Arkansas, Texas and California. He took an official visit to Arkansas on June 10-12.
Arkansas currently has 21 verbal commitments.
Got paid
Former Razorback Jaylin Williams inked his professional contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday according to The Athletic.
Williams was selected with the No. 34 pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft on July 23. According to The Athletic, Williams signed a four-year, $8.2 million contract with the Thunder. He is currently playing with the Thunder in the Las Vegas Summer League.
Williams and the Thunder will face Orlando on Monday night at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
