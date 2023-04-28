FAYETTEVILLE — As it turns out, freshman guard Derrian Ford will enter the transfer portal after one season at Arkansas.
On April 9, Ford announced he was returning to the Razorbacks. However, on Thursday Ford took to Twitter to announce he indeed is entering the transfer portal.
"I would like to start by giving all the honor and glory to God for this incredible opportunity. I would like to thank all of the Razorback fans and the Arkansas community for the support and love you have continuously shown me and my family. To my teammates and the coaching staff, thank you for the memories and bonds we've built. Arkansas will always be my home and hold a special place in my heart. After much prayer and consultation with God, my family, and the coaching staff, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal. This is not the end, only the beginning for me. 'To everything there is a season, a team for every purpose under Heaven.' God bless you all."
In 21 games at Arkansas the former Magnolia standout averaged 3.8 minutes per game. He averaged 0.7 point, 0.5 rebound and 0.4 assist each game. He shot 40% from the field and 87.5% from the free throw line.
He's the third Razorback from last season to enter the transfer portal. Freshman guard Barry Dunning Jr. and senior forward-center Makhel Mitchell also are in the portal. Dunning, like Ford, originally announced he was returning.
Two players entered the draft with the option to return. They are junior guard Davonte "Devo" Davis and freshman guard-forward Jordan Walsh.
Three athletes entered the draft and won't return. They are freshman guards Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black along with junior guard Ricky Council IV. Kamani Johnson used up all his eligibility.
The returning players at this point are Morrilton's freshman guard Joseph Pinion, sophomore forward Trevon Brazile, senior forward Jalen Graham and senior forward-center Makhi Mitchell.
Arkansas has added five transfers and two high school recruits.
