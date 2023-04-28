UNC Asheville Arkansas Basketball

Arkansas guard Derrian Ford shoots a free throw during action last week. Ford, a freshman from Magnolia, has entered the transfer portal.

 Michael Woods/AP

FAYETTEVILLE — As it turns out, freshman guard Derrian Ford will enter the transfer portal after one season at Arkansas.

On April 9, Ford announced he was returning to the Razorbacks. However, on Thursday Ford took to Twitter to announce he indeed is entering the transfer portal.

