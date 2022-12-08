FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore forward Trevon Brazile is out for the season after tearing his ACL on Tuesday night against UNC Greensboro.
Brazile was injured in the first half of Arkansas' game. He played nine minutes missing his only three shots. He also had two rebounds and blocked a pair of shots.
In nine games, all off the bench, Brazile averaged 27 minutes per outing. He averaged 11.8 points and a team-high 6.0 rebounds each game. He also had nine assists, 11 blocks and nine steals.
Brazile, 6-10, 212, is a transfer from Missouri and one of Arkansas' key players. Eric Musselman had said repeatedly that Brazile is a starter, but liked him that sixth-man role with energy he brought off the bench. He is set to have surgery later this month.
No. 9 Arkansas will take on Oklahoma at the BOK Center on Saturday in Tulsa. The game will tip at noon and televised on ESPN2.
