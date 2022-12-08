x

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile tore the anterior cruciate ligament in a knee against North Carolina-Greensboro on Tuesday night. Brazile is out for the season.

 Craven Whitlow/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore forward Trevon Brazile is out for the season after tearing his ACL on Tuesday night against UNC Greensboro.

Brazile was injured in the first half of Arkansas' game. He played nine minutes missing his only three shots. He also had two rebounds and blocked a pair of shots.

