LSU Arkansas Basketball

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) tries to get past LSU forward Adam Miller (44) during the Razorbacks' win over the Tigers on Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

 Michael Woods

FAYETTEVILLE — Junior Davonte "Devo" Davis is making impacts for Arkansas in various ways including stepping up as a leader.

On Tuesday night Davis and the Hogs defeated LSU 60-40. Davis scored 16 points making all his eight shots except one and was perfect on both of his 3-pointers. He also had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals while playing the full 40 minutes. But Davis has seemingly been one of the leaders on this team in recent weeks as the Hogs navigate through a tough schedule minus two key players. Eric Musselman talked about Davis being vocal in the huddles and his overall leadership.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.