Arkansas Florida Football

Arkansas defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols sacks Florida quarterback Kyle Trask during a game in 2020. Nichols has decided to transfer from Arkansas to play his final year of eligibility.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has made his hire for defensive coordinator getting the University of Central Florida's Travis Williams.

Williams, a former Auburn linebacker and co-defensive coordinator, will replace Barry Odom who is the new head coach at UNLV. Williams has served as Gus Malzahn's defensive coordinator the past two seasons.

