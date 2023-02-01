FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas won its third SEC game in a row on Tuesday night, defeating Texas A&M 81-70 at Bud Walton Arena.

The Aggies didn't arrive in Fayetteville until around noon on Tuesday. Their flight Monday got sent to Wichita (Kan.) and then they drove to Tulsa, spent the night and then to Fayetteville. The Razorbacks led for 37 minutes and never trailed, but the Aggies wouldn't go away. Eric Musselman was pleased with how his team responded to a late run by A&M and throughout the game.

