FAYETTEVILLE — The season opener for Arkansas continues to grow nearer, and it appears the Razorbacks are in good shape at wide receiver and also the nickel back.
Following practice Tuesday, wide receivers Warren Thompson and Matt Landers met with the media, as did nickel Myles Slusher.
Thompson was the leading returning wide receiver for the Hogs after catching 19 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. It appeared at one time wide receiver was going to be the biggest question mark on offense with even Sam Pittman expressing concern in preseason. But instead Thompson, Landers, Jadon Haselwood, Ketron Jackson, Isaiah Sategna and several others have stepped up.
"I think when we heard that, that the wide receivers were the biggest question mark, I think that's when we took it personally," Thompson said. "Everybody in the room, we made it our mission to be great every day and be consistent. I think that's what it was."
Landers came from Toledo after after catching 20 passes for 514 yards and five touchdowns. The 6-foot-5, 197-pound Landers has adjusted well to Arkansas despite not arriving until June.
"I feel like I've adjusted well," Landers said. "These guys are like my brothers. They took me in with open arms. They just made me feel welcome. I didn't really come here looking for anything in particular. Just hard work I've been putting in. The coaching staff has been behind me. It's been great."
Slusher is a junior nickel who guards both Landers and Thompson in practice. He is impressed with both as well as others.
"Definitely Warren's route running," Slusher said. "You can just tell he's been putting into his craft. He was already a great route runner, but you can just tell the extra work he's put in this year. Then Matt, he's a new guy. He's got speed. He can run routes. He can catch the ball at a high radius. He's got a big radius on him. We're always getting better guarding these guys that way we'll be ready for the game."
Slusher has moved from safety to nickel and talked about how that has gone for him. He was a four-star recruit out of Broken Arrow (Okla.) In Sam Pittman's first recruiting class.
"I'm loving the position," Slusher said. "It's something new to learn, but I'm just grasping it as it goes. Coach has put me in the greatest position this year, and I think everybody will be able to thrive. The safeties we've got, we've got Jay (Lewis), we've got Cat (Jalen Catalon), Sim (Simeon Blair), (Latavious) Brini, the list keeps going on. Then you have the corners. Whoever we put on the field anybody can play any position. So, I think coach knows what he's doing."
At Toledo, Landers caught 18 of his 20 passes in the final five games. Can he get off to a faster start at Arkansas?
"I feel like I can definitely get off to a fast start," Landers said. "The way we're approaching practice every day, we're working hard and playing fast. At Toledo, I don't really know the situation, but I made the most of my opportunities when they presented themselves."
Landers has also figured out one advantage he has at Arkansas that he didn't have at Toledo. The same thing Thompson figured out last year when he transferred in from Florida State is at Arkansas they have quarterback KJ Jefferson throwing them passes.
"Most definitely different," Landers said. "His size, his athletic ability and his arm strength. So, he's a great quarterback."
Landers has drawn comparisons to some talented receivers from practice observers. Who does he pattern his game after?
"I really kind of model my game off of a lot of receivers," Landers said. "I'm not going to say anyone in particular, but my game is pretty versatile. I can run intermediate routes, short routes and deep routes, anywhere Coach needs me."
Landers also talked about how he has been able to make a big impact despite not going through spring drills with the Hogs.
"Just my mentality," Landers said. "Every day in, every day out, I went over my playbook every day I was on the field. And just my presence. I just felt like, ‘These guys work harder.’ So me doing what I do, I just felt like they helped me out a lot."
No, 19 Arkansas will host No. 23 Cincinnati on Sept. 3 at 2:30 p.m. to open the season.
