Justin Logan

After a great visit to Fayetteville on Saturday, Arkansas has landed Marietta, Georgia, Kell Class of 2024 four-star linebacker Justin Logan.

 Otis Kirk / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

Logan, 6-3, 215, committed to Arkansas over offers from 28 other schools. Logan committed while attending the Hogwild Hangout on Saturday. Logan talked about why he chose the Hogs. The commitment tweet can be viewed at twitter.com/JustinLogann/status/1686708447910260736.

