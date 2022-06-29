FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has learned its men’s conference basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season.
Arkansas will play five teams both home and away including Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M. The Razorbacks will additionally host Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and Mississippi State while traveling to Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Times and dates for all these games will be released at a later date.
This is only the second time since the Razorbacks joined the SEC in 1991-92 that Arkansas and Kentucky will play twice in the same season. The only other time was 2013-14 with Arkansas sweeping those games winning both in overtime. The Hogs won Jan. 14 in Bud Walton Arena then topped the Wildcats on Feb. 27 in Rupp Arena.
Arkansas and Missouri will once again play a home-and-away series which will mark 11 times this has happened. That is how long the Tigers have been in the SEC and the two have met twice each of those seasons.
The Hogs and LSU will, as usual, meet twice this season. Since the Hogs joined the SEC only two seasons, 2013 and 2015, have the two teams not played twice.
The Razorbacks and Texas A&M will once again meet twice. As with Missouri this is Year 11 in the SEC for the Aggies. Only in 2014 and 2015 did the teams only play once. In 2020-2021 the teams only played once due to COVID, but they were scheduled for a pair of games on the schedule. The two teams ended the regular in Bud Walton Arena.
For some reason most of the Vanderbilt and Arkansas games have been played in Bud Walton Arena. This will be only the fourth time since 2014-15 the Hogs will go to Vanderbilt. They have already played seven games in Bud Walton Arena including this past season when Scotty Pippen Jr. led Vandy to a stunning 75-74 win on Jan. 4. Pippen scored 22 points for the winners.
