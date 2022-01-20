FAYETTEVILLE — Other than vintage parts of Eddie Sutton’s Arkansas Razorbacks era and Shelby Metcalf’s Texas A&M Aggies era it seemed the Hogs versus Aggies Southwest Conference rivalry about 99 percent more hinged on football than basketball.
Pretty much the same, it seems, since Texas A&M in 2012 joined the SEC that Arkansas joined in 1991-92.
Until Saturday night. Regardless of what happened in Wednesday night’s Texas A&M versus Kentucky game at A&M’s Reed Arena played after this column was written, Saturday night at Walton Arena looms as a big basketball night for the Hogs and Aggies.
Saturday’s tip-off is 7:30 p.m. and televised by the SEC Network.
Coach Buzz Williams’ upstart Aggies, so afflicted by COVID in the last 2020-2021 season they only played 18 games total (8-10) and 10 SEC games (2-8), stood a more than healthy 15-2 overall/4-0 in the SEC into hosting nationally No. 12 Kentucky in Wednesday’s SEC game in College Station, Texas.
Meanwhile Arkansas, starting 9-0 and ranked 10th nationally until mid-December, skidded to lose 5 of 6, including an 0-3 SEC start but has resurged to forge 3-3 in the SEC consecutively sandwiching home victories over Missouri and South Carolina around a victory over then 12th-ranked now 13th-ranked LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Amid the resurgence, coach Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks haven’t forgotten the last game they lost was Jan. 8, 86-81, to the Aggies in College Station, Texas.
Between the revenge motive and momentum stakes for both teams, Arkansas via University of South Dakota graduate forward Stanley Umude can’t think of a bigger game these Hogs have played.
“Probably the biggest game of the year so far,” Umude said of Saturday’s game following Tuesday night’s win at Walton over South Carolina. “We’ve got to really be able to lock in and get that win against A&M. We definitely owe those guys. We didn’t play a good game at their place and we definitely have to get them back here.”
Via Jacksonville University transfer/Arkansas second-year senior guard JD Notae sees Saturday springing the Razorbacks like that A&M victory over the Hogs sprung the Aggies.
“I feel like it's a great opportunity just to keep rolling,” Notae said. “We lost a tough one at Texas A&M. That's been in us ever since we left from out there. We're just going to come with that same energy” (as in Tuesday’s 42-19 second half in the 75-59 victory over South Carolina.)
Assessing the upcoming Aggies game, Musselman on radio told Tuesday’s postgame audience: "A&M played really well at their place. We played OK. Some spurts we played good. They were really excited about the victory as well as they should be. Now it’s our job to try to hold serve here at home.”
The Razorbacks two best players Notae and sophomore center/power forward Jaylin Williams posted fine games at A&M’s Reed Arena.
Notae scored 31 points. Williams posted a 10 points/11 rebounds double-double. It marked the first of three consecutive Willams’ double-doubles barely broken a rebound short by his nine boards augmenting a career-high 19 points against South Carolina.
The 11 and eight rebounds respectively by Williams and reserve forward Kamani Johnson, out the last two games with a sprained ankle, propelled Arkansas to a stunning, 46-32 rebounding advantage over a traditionally solid A&M rebounding team.
Turnovers, 18 total, including five by Notae and four by Williams, most turned the Hogs into the losing column at College Station. A&M’ outscored Arkansas 28-16 in points off turnovers.
The Razorbacks actually committed 19 miscues against LSU in Baton Rouge but limited the live ball turnovers that A&M exploited for easy buckets.
It helped the Aggies shoot 31 of 55 from the field.
Better ball handling and passing on Arkansas’ offense has improved its defense.
After SEC foes Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and A&M beat the Razorbacks scoring 81, 75 and 86 points, Mizzou, LSU and South Carolina only scored 43, 58 and 59 losing to Arkansas.
Off their meeting in College Station, the Hogs Saturday need to be most concerned with Aggies Quenton Jackson, 16 points, five rebounds and two steals; Henry Coleman, 14 points and nine rebounds; Andre Gordon, 13 points and four assists; Tyreece Radford, 12 points, and Wade Taylor, 11 points and three steals.
Saturday again will rematch former three-year Razorbacks letterman turned Aggie center Ethan Henderson of Little Rock and former Aggies guard become Razorback guard Jaxson Robinson.
Henderson tallied four points and two rebounds and blocked a shot in a 17-minute start against Arkansas in College Station.
Robinson didn’t score while netting a rebound and blocking a shot in an eight-minute start against A&M.
