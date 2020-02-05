FAYETTEVILLE — Any coach whose late strategy spoils from thawing, while trying to deep freeze the game inevitably gets second guessed.
Not this time. With an exhausted already razor thin Razorbacks roster depleted by the arthroscopic knee surgery absence of leading SEC 3-point shooting guard Isaiah Joe, with third-leading on the season team scorer Jimmy Whitt scoreless and Razorbacks starting, forwards Adrio Bailey, Reggie Chaney and starting guard Desi Sills all in foul trouble, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman naturally tried nursing the 30-second shot clock to the max.
Arkansas led 11 on nationally No. 10 Auburn with six minutes left in regulation.
If the Hogs, Bailey missed two and Mason Jones missed 2 of 4, hit just three instead of two of their six free throws in the final six minutes of regulation, they win 70-69.
Instead, with Arkansas actually having to come from behind to close regulation tied, 69-69, Auburn outlasted Arkansas in the overtime to prevail 79-76.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl knew his now 20-2 overall, 7-2 in the SEC Tigers won in spite of Musselman’s strategy not because of it.
Asked if Musselman slow-played the shot clock too early, Pearl replied, “Naw, I mean they maybe did on one or two possessions, but that’s not enough at all. I would have been patient. I was patient at times. The kids were exhausted. So it’s almost about fatigue as much as time and score.”
Jones, still the hero of this game scoring 40 points with Joe recovering from surgery and Whitt blanked after adding 26 to Jones’ 37 in Arkansas’ SEC comeback victory last Saturday at Alabama, nevertheless deemed himself the goat for missing five of his 16 free throws without mention his teammates were only 5 for 10 on the rest.
“I take full blame for this game,” Jones said. “Good players don’t miss free throws and I missed five of them. You put five points on our side and we win this game. That’s on me.”
Of course Musselman and Pearl know better.
“Wow, what a story,” Pearl said of Jones and his 40 points, five assists and two steals performance.
The only second guessing regarding Jones were media postgame questions about his ending regulation dishing to Arkansas guard Jalen Harris for the last-second shot, a three from the corner, that rimmed out with closing a 69-69 tie.
“I thought he made the right decision,” Musselman said. “He’s a willing passer. You think about the fact that Mason had five assists. He didn’t try to force anything. He got the ball to a guy that was wide open and unfortunately tonight, Jimmy (0 for 7) and Jalen (2 for 9) had really bad shooting nights.”
Jones didn’t kick himself for that choice.
“I was just trying to make the best play for the team,” Jones said. “I was dribbling down the left side and I see Jalen Harris wide open and I passed it to him. I’m never a selfish player where I feel I have to take the shot. I saw Jalen Harris wide open and I trust him as he trusts me. He had a good look and it rattled in and out and we went to overtime.”
Jones, who made an incredible steal and basket and one 3-point play to pull the Hogs to down 79-76 with 12 seconds left, took the overtime’s last shot. Like Harris’ shot ending regulation, Jones’ tried trey had a chance but rimmed out.
“It was so close to going in,” Jones said. “But you know… Tough shot, tough game, good effort, but just not enough.”
Basketball life goes on.
The now 16-5, 4-5 in the SEC Hogs minus Joe heading to Columbia, Missouri, for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. SEC Network televised SEC game against the Missouri Tigers, 10-12, 2-7 but SEC home upset winners over Florida and Georgia.
“If we knock down two to three free throws, we win the game,” Musselman said. “We didn't, and we've got to regroup and figure out how to beat Missouri.”
