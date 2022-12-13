FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas took a double hit at tight end on Monday when assistant Dowell Loggains left for South Carolina and starter Trey Knox entered the transfer portal.
Sources had indicated Knox quit the team on Saturday. Loggains has been linked to South Carolina for a few days now. It seemed it was an on-and-off deal that came back together Saturday night and became official Monday.
Knox, a senior, caught 26 passes for 296 yards and five touchdowns this season. The former Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman four-star recruit came to Arkansas as a wide receiver in the Class of 2019.
Entering the 2022 season, Knox had played in 33 games with 17 starts. He caught 55 passes for 596 yards and four touchdowns. He had a big freshman season in 2019 at wide receiver catching 28 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns. After struggling in 2020, he moved to tight end during the 2021 season and got his career back on track.
Loggains lettered at Arkansas from 2000-04. He will be the offensive coordinator for the Gamecocks after only coaching tight ends at Arkansas. He has been an offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. He also coached quarterbacks for the Cleveland Browns in 2014.
Arkansas will take on Kansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. and televised on ESPN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.