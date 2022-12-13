Missouri St Arkansas Football

Arkansas tight end Trey Knox (7) is tackled by Missouri State linebacker Von Young (30) on Sept. 17. Knox has decided to leave the Razorbacks and enter the transfer portal.

 Michael Woods / AP

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas took a double hit at tight end on Monday when assistant Dowell Loggains left for South Carolina and starter Trey Knox entered the transfer portal.

Sources had indicated Knox quit the team on Saturday. Loggains has been linked to South Carolina for a few days now. It seemed it was an on-and-off deal that came back together Saturday night and became official Monday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.