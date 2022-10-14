Arkansas Football

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson attempts a pass against Texas A&M earlier this season. Jefferson is cleared to play against BYU after sustaining a concussion two weeks ago against Alabama.

 Brandon Wade/AP

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and BYU will meet for the first time on the football field Saturday with both teams looking for a strong second half with a momentum-building win.

The two teams have been ranked much of the season, but both fell out of the rankings after losing this past Saturday. BYU fell to Notre Dame 28-20 in Las Vegas while the Razorbacks were toppled by Mississippi State 40-17. A win Saturday could propel both teams to some momentum and a chance to build on that the remainder of the season. Sam Pittman knows the Hogs are in for a tough game on Saturday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.