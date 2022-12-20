FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ offensive line has built good chemistry this season with virtually the same five players getting most of the snaps, but that will change with the bowl game.
Four-year starter Ricky Stromberg is headed to the 2023 NFL Draft so the Razorbacks will have a new center for the bowl game. Beaux Limmer has moved to center from right guard and Ty’kieast Crawford has shifted over from back-up right tackle to first-team right guard. Luke Jones (left tackle), Dalton Wagner (right tackle) and Brady Latham (left guard) will play their normal positions against Kansas. On Monday, Sam Pittman talked about how the offensive line will look for the bowl game.
“We moved Beaux to center,” Pittman said. “That’s part of it too with Beaux. We were talking to Beaux about coming back and all those type things. I think he needs a year, you know. They keep about eight in the NFL, and if you can’t play center and guard your value is going to go down. If you can, it’s going to go up. Beaux’s done a really nice job. We put him in there along with Marcus Henderson, but we’ve moved Beaux in there. And then Crawford has gone to guard in there. And then the rest of guys are the same.”
Limmer was asked Tuesday morning how center has gone from him in the practices to this point?
“I’ve enjoyed it actually,” Limmer said. “I’ve been playing backup center all year behind Rick. I enjoy playing guard, but kind of being the head guy in control and making calls, I kind of find that enjoyable. I’ve been enjoying it so far.”
Limmer agrees with Pittman that playing center in the future is something that will help him.
“Yeah, 100 percent,” Limmer said. “Like I said, I kind of enjoy running the line and making the calls and everything. I love playing next to Rick. He knew the offense really well. Me and him had a lot of chemistry. But I’m excited to take this challenge and maybe next year taking that role on full time.”
In addition to this bowl, Limmer has a little previous experience at center.
“Before college, I played two games in high school at center and then freshman year here, I was backup center for most of the year, as well as this year being backup center,” Limmer said. “Just playing next to Ricky, Ricky was an unbelievable center with unbelievable athleticism. Just playing next to him, his physicality, his toughness, his strain, all those things throughout the season kind of inspired me and really inspired the whole offensive line to play as hard and as good as he does.”
Limmer also talked about what it’s like to not have Stromberg on the offensive line for this game after he started 44 games.
“As harsh as it might seem when I say it, it is next man up mentality,” Limmer said. “As much as we do miss Ricky, everybody is still super excited to go to this bowl game. Like you said, we’ve got a lot of experience with Luke, Wags, me and Brady. We’re all going to be there. Those guys are going to help me make calls and everything as well. We’re excited.”
As far as Crawford, he’s a junior moving over from right tackle. Limmer gave his impressions on how the transition to right guard for this game is going.
“Obviously he’s coming from tackle to guard,” Limmer said. “It is a little bit different, but we have Wags and myself helping him make all the calls, telling him where to go, so he’s got a lot of solid dudes around him who are going to help him out a lot. So he’s going to be good.”
Limmer was asked what makes Crawford a good right guard?
“I’d say one thing that definitely helps is his size,” Limmer said. “He’s big enough to be able to stand up to these defensive linemen that we’re going against. He’s got good hands, as well, he’s long, he can create good separation, so there’s a lot of physical aspects that he has that really helps him out.”
Arkansas and Kansas will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The game will be televised on ESPN.
