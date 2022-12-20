Mississippi Arkansas Football

Arkansas offensive lineman Dalton Wagner (78) celebrates the team’s 42-27 win over Ole Miss on Nov. 19 at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

 Michael Woods / AP

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ offensive line has built good chemistry this season with virtually the same five players getting most of the snaps, but that will change with the bowl game.

Four-year starter Ricky Stromberg is headed to the 2023 NFL Draft so the Razorbacks will have a new center for the bowl game. Beaux Limmer has moved to center from right guard and Ty’kieast Crawford has shifted over from back-up right tackle to first-team right guard. Luke Jones (left tackle), Dalton Wagner (right tackle) and Brady Latham (left guard) will play their normal positions against Kansas. On Monday, Sam Pittman talked about how the offensive line will look for the bowl game.

