FAYETTEVILLE — Few teams run the ball less but utilize running backs more than the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Mississippi State, 5-3 overall/ 3-2 in the SEC, visits Reynolds Razorback Stadium for Saturday’s 3 p.m. SEC Network televised SEC West game against Arkansas, 5-3, 1-3.
In duplicating their 5-3 records the Dogs and the Hogs have run dissimilarly.
Coach Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks have run 370 times, netting 1,992 yards.
Coach Mike Leach’s Bulldogs have run 169 times, netting 430.
Arkansas has a running quarterback. KJ Jefferson has rushed 81 times, netting 419 yards and five touchdowns.
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers never met a run he did like, it seems. With a net minus 65 yards for his 38 carries and no touchdowns, it seems Rogers carries only when sacked or about to be sacked.
And the running backs… Three Razorbacks running backs, Trelon Smith, 90 carries for 459 yards, Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, 79 for 434 and Dominique Johnson, Saturday’s starter netting 309 on 39 carries, have outrushed the Bulldogs’ top two running backs, Jo’quavious Marks 71 carries for 252 yards, and Dillon Johnson, 54 for 248.
A fourth Razorbacks running back, freshman AJ Green, ranks right behind them, 39 for 194.
Yet in total offense, Marks and Dillon Johnson top Arkansas’ running backs.
In Leach’s Air Raid offense of short passes that can spring for big gains, Marks, 58 catches for 344 yards, and Dillon Johnson, 42 for 261, total more combined running and receiving yards at 596 and 509 than any Razorbacks running back led by Sanders’ 489.
“In the Big 12,” Leach said in his days of coordinating Oklahoma’s offense and then head coaching Texas Tech, “it used to be us and Oklahoma State as far as yards from the running back position.”
Leach actually had them doing more conventional running against Kentucky. Marks and Johnson combined for 31 carries.
“We ran more in part because that’s what the defense was giving us and then I think our running backs continue to improve,” Leach said.
The elusiveness of MSU’s backs and receivers puts a short passing game premium on tackling for opposing defenses like no other offense.
“I think for them every throw is a run,” Pittman said of aiming for an initial four yards like coaches plan for runs with hopes for much more with a block here or making a tackler miss there. “We’ve got to get a lot of hats to the football.”
Like most every hat, safety Joe Foucha said.
“When he (Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers) checks it down we should have at least nine or 10 guys on the ball every time,” Foucha said. “That’s going to be the most important part of this game is tackling.”
The Hogs better be on the ball. Because it’s a cinch the Dogs will be. Rogers, his leading receiver Makai Polk already has 63 catches for 603 yards, completed a SEC record 92 percent (36 of 39) when MSU derailed then No. 12 Kentucky last Saturday in Starkville.
“Will Rogers was incredible,” Pittman said.
The Bulldogs have beaten three teams in the College Football Playoff poll’s Top 25 in North Carolina State of the ACC and SEC foes Texas A&M, also beaten by Arkansas, and Kentucky.
The Razorbacks solid running attack, fourth in the SEC, runs into a Mississippi State defense solid against the run, fourth in the SEC.
“They’re really good against stopping the rush and we’re a pretty good running team,” Pittman said. “So something’s got to give on Saturday.”
Leach said for the Bulldogs that means not giving in not just to the Razorbacks running backs but to Jefferson running and throwing.
“The biggest thing is our defensive front has to affect Arkansas,” Leach said. “If it doesn’t then they’ll be able to move the ball pretty well. We have to affect the quarterback when they throw it, but also move the line of scrimmage around and get penetration to obstruct the run game.”
Pittman said the Hogs offensively, led in the receiving game by wideout Treylon Burks, (42 catches, 717 yards and seven touchdowns) are up against a defense strong in all phases.
On paper this game seems pretty evenly yet certainly diversely matched.
Las Vegas oddsmakers at this Thursday's writing generally rated the home team, coming off a bye week Razorbacks five point favorites.
However, the College Football Playoff Committee ranks Mississippi State 17th and Arkansas not at all.
Pittman believes in his team but sees why the CFP crew believes as it currently believes.
“They beat three ranked teams,” Pittman said. “So even though we have identical records, they’ve beaten a few better teams that we have. I thought it was fair of the rankings."
For now. Saturday determines if the oddsmakers or the CFP Committee has it right,
“It’ll all shake out in the end anyway,” Pittman said.
