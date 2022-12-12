Wofford North Carolina Football

Former North Carolina QB Jacolby Criswell of Morrilton has committed to transfer to the University of Arkansas this spring.

 Gerry Broome / AP

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas picked up two more commitments from the transfer portal this weekend including a former in-state standout the previous staff let leave the state.

Former Morrilton and North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell, 6-1, 205, committed to Arkansas on Saturday night. Former Razorback coach Chad Morris made his son a priority over Criswell and that is how he ended up at North Carolina. In addition, the Hogs picked up a pledge from Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, 6-5, 189, who is expected to compete for a starting spot.

