x

Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool [10] pressures Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley during the Razorbacks' win over the Bears on Saturday at Razorback Stadium.

 Craven Whitlow/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is busy this week preparing for No. 23 Texas A&M in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Sam Pittman likes playing the game in Arlington at a neutral site. A reference was made to Kirby Smart since Georgia plays Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., each season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.