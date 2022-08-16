FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks will enter the 2022 football season ranked No. 19 in the AP Preseason Poll.

The ranking comes after the Razorbacks were ranked No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Poll released earlier. Arkansas is coming off a 9-4 season and will open against Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN and kickoff set for 2:30 p.m.

