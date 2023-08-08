x

Razorback senior defensive back Alfahiym Walcott works on his pass coverage during practice Sunday morning at the Willard & Pat Walker Pavilion in Fayetteville.

 Craven Whitlow/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' secondary will have a different look this fall with new coaches, a defensive coordinator in his first year with the program and several players who weren't with the team in 2022.

One of the new additions is senior transfer safety Alfahiym Walcott from Baylor. Walcott, 6-2, 215, earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors from the Associated Press and Pro Football Network in 2022. He transferred to Arkansas at midterm, but an injury kept him out all spring. Sam Pittman is pleased to have him on the field this fall whether it's at safety or the Hog (nickel) position.

