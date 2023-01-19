Arkansas Spring Game Footballx

Former Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos calls a play during a game in 2015. It's been reported than Enos will be the new Arkansas offensive coordinator, replacing Kendal Briles, who is going to TCU.

 Gareth Patterson/AP

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' Sam Pittman wasted no time replacing Kendal Briles who left for TCU on Wednesday.

Pittman is expected to finalize the hiring of Maryland's Dan Enos today. Enos was at Arkansas from 2015-17 under Bret Bielema. He and Pittman were both on the staff in 2015. The hiring was first reported by ESPN's Chris Low.

