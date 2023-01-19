FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' Sam Pittman wasted no time replacing Kendal Briles who left for TCU on Wednesday.
Pittman is expected to finalize the hiring of Maryland's Dan Enos today. Enos was at Arkansas from 2015-17 under Bret Bielema. He and Pittman were both on the staff in 2015. The hiring was first reported by ESPN's Chris Low.
Enos spent the past two seasons at Maryland. Under Enos this season, Maryland averaged 401.2 yards and 27.9 points per outing this season. The team averaged 141.3 yards on the ground and 259.8 through the air per game.
Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 3,008 yards, 18 touchdowns and only eight interceptions this season. Maryland just missed having a 1,000-yard rusher. Roman Hemby rushed for 989 yards and 10 touchdowns on 188 attempts.
Where Arkansas will likely prosper under Enos is at tight end. This season, Corey Dyches was second on the team with 39 receptions for 494 yards and three touchdowns. CJ Dippre, another tight end, also caught 30 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.
Brandon Allen had an outstanding season at Arkansas in 2015. Hunter Henry and Jeremy Sprinkle were two of his favorite targets. That team also had such standouts as Keon Hatcher, Drew Morgan and others at wide receiver.
In 2015, Allen completed 244 of 370 passes for 3,440 yards, 30 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. Alex Collins rushed 271 times for 1,577 yards and 20 touchdowns. Morgan caught 63 passes for 818 yards and 10 touchdowns, Henry pulled in 51 passes for 739 yards and three touchdowns.
The 2015 Razorbacks offense averaged 35.9 points per game. They put up 465.9 yards each out with 197.3 on the ground and 268.2 through the air.
After leaving Arkansas, Enos spent was first an offensive analyst at Michigan before being hired by Nick Saban as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in 2018. He spent 2019 at Miami as offensive coordinator. At both Alabama and Miami he coached quarterbacks. In 2020, Enos was assistant head coach and tutored the running backs at Cincinnati.
He was the head coach at Central Michigan from 2010-14 before joining Bielema’s staff. Enos has also had several other stops including Michigan State among others.
After the Enos hiring, Pittman will still have one more defensive hire to make. Dominique Bowman is at Temple now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.