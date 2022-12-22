FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed 23 recruits on Wednesday the first day of the early signing period.
Only one commitment, Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter, didn’t sign. He’s expected to sign on Feb. 1 and choose between the Hogs and South Carolina. The Hogs added one surprise on Wednesday when former Pitt defensive end John Morgan III, 6-2, 265, signed with them. He visited last weekend and was expected to wait a couple more weeks before making a decision.
“We signed 19 high school players and four out of the transfer portal,” Pittman said. “Early signings. We had 13 on defense, 10 on defense, six defensive backs, four D-lineman, four offensive linemen, three linebackers, two quarterbacks, two wide receivers, a running back and a tight end. We signed guys from 10 different states. Three from the state of Arkansas in Jacolby Criswell, Quincy Rhodes and Joey Su’a. 16 of the 23 December signees are coming in early, so they’ll be here in January. Currently, we’re in the top 25 in 247Sports and 17th in Rivals. I’m really excited about the guys we have coming in. We still have another guy or two that we’re on in high school, and the rest of our scholarships will be used in the transfer portal.”
Criswell, 6-1, 205, is the former Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas while at Morrilton High School. He spent the past three years at North Carolina, but opted to enter the portal and choose the Razorbacks.
“Jacolby Criswell, I didn’t get him the first time,” Pittman said. “Wanted him. Went over there to Morrilton and I was too late. Had five or six days, one time to go over there. North Carolina had done a good job, and I couldn’t out-recruit them in a day or a week. But we got him this time, so we’re really glad about that.”
At North Carolina, Criswell didn’t get many opportunities to play. When he did play Criswell made the most of the opportunity. He completed 18 of 31 passes for 204 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He also rushed 20 times for 133 yards and a touchdown. While Criswell didn’t come the first time, he and Pittman parted ways on good terms at that times. Pittman remembered that and thus wasted no time going after Criswell again.
“He’s a great kid,” Pittman said. “Great parents, great folks that are taking care of him and have. It’s really cool because he’s so mature, he loves Arkansas. When he got in the portal, he immediately contacted us and we were ecstatic about him. Obviously we knew we needed to upgrade there at quarterback. He wants to play, obviously, he knows he’s going to have to compete here and things of that nature, but we needed him. Just really happy that he decided to come back.”
The other quarterback signed was Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star Malachi Singleton, 6-1, 225. Pittman liked what he saw when he put Singleton’s tape in.
“I really liked him,” Pittman said. “We had it down to about three quarterbacks and I like him. I thought he fit us well. I think he was the best running back that he had on their team when he took the ball, but it was about toughness. He went out to some camp and finished in the top ten or somewhere around there as a quarterback, he can throw it. But I just liked him because of his competitiveness and his toughness.
“He got hurt, he got a foot injury in high school this past season, but you go over and some of the teams he’s playing, against Buford and all that, they’re rocking him. They’re knocking the heck out of him. He’s getting up and doing the same to them. I thought with what we’re doing with Kendal Briles’ offense, I thought he was going to be perfect for what we did. He’ll be a good player here for us.”
Pittman lost his defensive coordinator Barry Odom and tight end coach Dowell Loggains thus resulting in some decommitments. Pittman talked about the last stretch leading up to the early signing period which will conclude on Friday.
“It really was,” Pittman said. “You lose coaches in there. It’s really a new wave of portal right now because NIL is involved with it, as well. It’s a different wave. I’m not the only coach that’s dealing with it, but when you do lose a couple of coaches as well, you’re worried about getting the coaches hired so the kids that are committed to you, it’s not just that anymore. It’s not just the ones that are committed to you, you’re holding them on. It’s the ones who are on your team and you’re trying to hold them off of guys calling, trying to get them to switch schools and all that kind of stuff. I think it’s a lot easier for them to leave when there’s air as their position coach. Those things, but you don’t want to hire too fast because you want to make sure you get the right hire. There’s a lot of things that go into it.
“With the bowl practices as well, we had bowl practice this morning, for us to do what we’ve done in this class – I think in Rivals it’s the highest class since 2009, be in the top 25 and all that, with the coaches and what’s going on right now, I’m real pleased with where we are. And I’m really ready to attack this portal. I’m ready to attack it. We know exactly what we need to change our football team. Arkansas has a wonderful name out there. We have scholarships available. So, we’re going to attack that part of it and hopefully get more – I think we have 16 that’s going to be here in January, and it could be as many as 26 or so come in for the team for spring ball. I’m really excited about that. But yeah, I think everybody’s going through the same thing, but it’s been a lot of stuff going on.”
As far as the high school recruits he signed, Pittman talked about who may be able to make an immediate impact.
“I like our DBs,” Pittman said. “I like them. I like those guys. I like (Jaylon) Braxton and (TJ) Metcalf and those guys, (RJ) Johnson, and I like that group. Hasz. No, I’m missed two. (Dylan) Hasz and (Christian) Ford. I like that group. I think we signed a good back-end group. Obviously, Luke (Hasz) would be a guy that we hope can come in and help us. Physically, he’s ready to do that. He’s strong, comes from Bixby. Dylan is the same way. He was hurt a little bit, so he’s got to get back his weight, but I think he’ll help us, especially on special teams early. He can really run. I think the secondary, I think that’s the most intriguing.
“Signed some good-looking linebackers as well. I’m high on Quincy (Rhodes) and (Kaleb) James and big Ian (Geffrard) and all these guys on the defensive front. I’m sure I’m missing somebody, but they’re already signed. I guess they can get mad at me, but they’ve already signed right now. Wide receiver-wise, (Davion) Dozier, he’s a great athlete. He’s going to have to come in and help us. Of course, Isaiah (Augustave) was an Under Armour All-American running back. They’ll be some guys. I’m excited about the class, I’ll tell you that, especially the ones that we have an opportunity – 16 of them – to go to spring ball with. I think we’ll really know more about our team at that point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.