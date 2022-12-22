FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed 23 recruits on Wednesday the first day of the early signing period.

Only one commitment, Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter, didn’t sign. He’s expected to sign on Feb. 1 and choose between the Hogs and South Carolina. The Hogs added one surprise on Wednesday when former Pitt defensive end John Morgan III, 6-2, 265, signed with them. He visited last weekend and was expected to wait a couple more weeks before making a decision.

