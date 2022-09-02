FAYETTEVILLE — For the first football time since 1980, a nationally-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks team kicks off a season picking on somebody its own size.
Since Lou Holtz’s preseason No. 6 Razorbacks played college football’s first game of 1980, losing 23-17 to then-Southwest Conference rival No. 10 Texas in Austin on Labor Day Night, Arkansas’ next 12 teams preseason ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 went 12-0 in season openers. All were against unranked non-conference opponents.
Even the eventual 3-8 hapless Hogs under Jack Crowe, ranked 15th starting 1990, and the 4-8 Hogs under John L. Smith opening 2012 ranked 10th, won their season openers.
Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. ESPN televised season opener at Reynolds Razorback Stadium for Coach Sam Pittman’s 19th Razorbacks of the SEC kicks off against another nonconference foe.
But this one, Coach Luke Fickell’s defending American Athletic Conference champion Cincinnati Bearcats, rank 23rd in the AP poll and outrank the Razorbacks No. 22 to No. 23 in the Coaches poll.
It’s such a premier game among SEC teams Saturday that in addition to ESPN the SEC Network’s SEC Nation and Marty and McGee shows will base at Reynolds Razorback Stadium from 8 a.m to 11 a.m.
“Well, I think it’s a big deal that SEC Nation is here,” Pittman said, “It’s one of three Top 25 matchups.”
The Razorbacks have experienced the urgency throughout preseason camp.
“Opening against a Top 25 team, it should have helped us in the summer, and fall camp understanding that we’re not playing a team that’s way inferior to us,” Pittman said. “We’re playing a team that’s every bit as good as we are.”
Fickell dittoes regarding Arkansas’ preseason effect on Cincinnati.
“It gets you kick-started,” Fickell said. “I think it definitely makes your camp a little bit different.”
How each team fared in 2021 fuels this 2022 season opener.
Pittman, whose 3-7 debut in the entirely SEC-scheduled 2020 campaign altered by the Covid pandemic was monumental given the previous two Arkansas teams were 0-8 in the SEC, guided Arkansas guided to a stunning 9-4, including 4-4 in the SEC, capped by an Outback Bowl victory over Penn State.
Fickell’s Bearcats ran the regular season and AAC championship table at 13-0, including winning at Notre Dame. They became the first Group of Five school to break the Power Five monopoly on the 4-team College Playoff. Cincinnati lost 27-6 to SEC champion Alabama in the Cotton Bowl Playoff semifinal but the previous 9-1 season led Georgia 21-10 into the fourth quarter before falling, 24-21 in the Peach Bowl.
“They would do well in the SEC,” Pittman said of the Bearcats. “I know that.”
Cincinnati will get its Power Five chance joining the Big 12 next year.
In the meantime, the Pittman and Fickell 2021 successes made each among the five finalists for Coach of the Year.
“I met him at the AFCA banquet where they were giving out the coach of the year,” Pittman said. “For whatever reason, I was one of the five guys, and then he won it.”
As Fickell should have, Pittman said of Cincinnati’s Group of Five into the College Football Playoff breakthrough.
“Nobody in college football has done what they did,’ Pittman said. “So he’s done a great job.”
Good enough to send nine 2021 players to the NFL draft yet return such quality, including its entire starting offensive line, to be in the Top 25.
Arkansas returns all but one offensive line starter.
“We know it’s going to be a really physical game,” Pittman said.
Fickell concurred.
“It’s going to be a tough, nasty game, just like the environment’s going to be.” Fickell said.
Primarily because of home field advantage and returning star quarterback KJ Jefferson, the Razorbacks have rated a 5 to 6 points Las Vegas betting favorite throughout the week.
Cincinnati graduated 4-year starting quarterback Desmond Ridder to the NFL but returns two quarterbacks that Fickell knows well even with one a transfer.
Ben Bryant grew frustrated with little time for three years backing up Ridder, transferred to Eastern Michigan last year and starred completing 279 of 408 for a 68.4 percentage and 3,121 yards and returns to Cincinnati as covid year granted Super Senior.
Bryant challenges Ethan Prater, Fickell’s highest recruit ever and last year’s backup to Ridder.
Fickell hasn’t named a starter.
Jefferson and the Hogs sputtered to trail at half before winning last year’s season-opener, 38-17 over underdog Rice.
They can ill afford a sputtering start against Cincinnati, Pittman asserts.
Opening game week last year Pittman continually had to deflect upcoming Game 2 questions about Texas back to the Rice game at hand.
Even with this year’s Game Two the SEC opener against South Carolina, it’s been all Arkansas vs. Cincinnati.
“This year we know nobody’s said a word about South Carolina,” Pittman said.
That won’t change until after Saturday’s final play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.