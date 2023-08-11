FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will hold its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday with Sam Pittman and his staff getting a look at the squad in a game setting.
Following Thursday’s practice, Pittman talked about how the scrimmage will be conducted.
“I told the coaches we are 12-15 on the sheet of paper,” Pittman said. “When you go out there, it’s 12-15 (plays), you go back again, it’s 12-15. Then you have all kinds of different scenarios – third down, red area high, red area low, all kinds of those different situations. Usually that scrimmage goes about… It depends on how much two-minute goes. This week will be get the ball back two-minute, so that’s a little bit more plays.
“But normally that’s between a 50-55 play scrimmage for each kid, besides the 3s. The 3s are going to get 30 reps. What I told the staff was in the scrimmage portion of it – now the whole thing’s a scrimmage, but in the move-the-ball scrimmage, all of it’s live, but the move-the-ball situations, I’ll probably err a little closer to 12 than I will 15. That’d be the only difference. It might make the scrimmage down to a 42-43 plays.”
The Razorbacks will put together a practice today prior to the scrimmage on Saturday.
“We had a good, physical, full-padded practice today,” Pittman said. “It was muggy and hot, but we needed that. I thought our kids did a really good job with practice. We did a lot of situations. 3rd-and-1, some goal-line situations, two-point situations today. We’re starting to get the team ready for the scrimmage on Saturday. Tomorrow (Friday) will be a spiders practice, but it’ll have some length to it. It’ll be about an hour and 50 minutes whereas next Friday probably won’t be that long. But we’re still in camp mode and we’re still in install, so we’re going to have a pretty lengthy practice tomorrow and then a full-fledge scrimmage Saturday.”
The Razorbacks are progressing to the Saturday, Sept. 2, season opener against Western Carolina in Little Rock.
“Installation wise, I’d say we’re probably... What are we six days into practice?,” Pittman said. “I’d say we’re probably 75-80 percent on both sides of the ball of what we’re going to install. We still have probably the early part of next week to finish up through install. I like what we’re doing. I think we’re throwing and catching the ball well. Defensively I think we’re keeping the edge well, running to the ball well and we’re finding some more linebackers and corners. We’re able to play multiple coverages.
“I like where we’re at. What I do is watch every ounce of film after practice. Indy and everything. What I do is click on everything I believe are busts. We’re probably averaging 3-7 per day and that’s two-spotting on both fields. So, I feel like we’re doing a really good job there.”
Pittman said the team is finding some more linebackers. He listed who he was referring to with that statement and mentioned two true freshmen and a transfer from Cincinnati to go with Chris Paul and Jordan Crook.
“Brad Spence,” Pittman said. “I really like Brad Spence. And (Alex) Sanford. But Spence makes plays every day. As a matter of fact, and I’m not great at singling out one guy, but I did single him out after practice today because it seemed like he was all over the field. Jaheim Thomas is coming on. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to do a whole lot this summer. I think we’re getting closer to five there with Sanford coming on and Mani Powell, I think we’ll be able to have enough linebackers.”
Spence, 6-2, 237, is from Houston (Texas) Klein Forest. Sanford, 6-1, 221, is from Oxford (Miss.) High School. Powell is a sophomore and played his senior year at Fayetteville.
A true freshman cornerback, Jaylon Braxton, and a transfer from Baylor Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson made a move on the depth chart at least for one day. Johnson had been working at cornerback, but the move to the Hog has been rumored for awhile.
“I like the question,” Pittman said. “It’s a fair question. But we’re a long way out with trying to determine that. I think our guys will sometimes go with the ones, sometimes with the twos. Nudie (Dwight McGlothern) is the same way. DayDay (LaDarrius Bishop) was going to go with the ones and had a little bit of a toe infection and wasn’t able to go. I think we do believe we have four-plus corners we can win with. If we believe that, certainly Snaxx moving into the Hog position might be valuable to the team. We’ll have to wait and see. I want to make sure we have the corners first.”
The offensive line still has some battles going on. Patrick Kutas and Devon Manuel have been working at the first-team tackles, Brady Latham and Josh Braun are the guards and Beaux Limmer at center. But all that could still change.
“Ty’Kieast (Crawford), (E’Marion) Harris and (Andrew) Chamblee are probably the ones that are in the most battle at their spots,” Pittman said. “But I like our… Just because you haven’t played doesn’t mean you can’t play. I like our tackles. I like Dev(on Manuel) and (Patrick) Kutas in there. Limmer is playing at a high, high, high – and Latham. I think Latham and Beaux are both playing really well. But there’s still battles with Braun and Ty’Kieast.
“And obviously Harris, we think he can play several spots. But he obviously has the opportunity to play for us. And Chamblee. Amaury Wiggins is a guy that I think he’s going to end up being, at the least, our backup center. Man, that helps us big-time, to be able to leave Kutas out at tackle. I like the group. They’re a smart group. Josh Street’s come on, too. I think, right now, he’d be the 10th lineman in there in the two-deep. He’s done a really nice job, as well.”
The scrimmage will be closed to the public and media.
