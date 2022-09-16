FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas hopes to continue its hot start to the 2022 season as they host former Razorback coach Bobby Petrino and Missouri State.

Both teams enter with perfect records after two games. Arkansas has defeated Cincinnati 33-26 and South Carolina 44-30 while the Bears have downed Central Arkansas 27-14 and Tennessee-Martin 35-30. Sam Pittman could be adding another key weapon to an already potent running back room. Junior Dominique Johnson is likely to make his season debut after being injured in the Outback Bowl.

