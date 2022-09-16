FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas hopes to continue its hot start to the 2022 season as they host former Razorback coach Bobby Petrino and Missouri State.
Both teams enter with perfect records after two games. Arkansas has defeated Cincinnati 33-26 and South Carolina 44-30 while the Bears have downed Central Arkansas 27-14 and Tennessee-Martin 35-30. Sam Pittman could be adding another key weapon to an already potent running back room. Junior Dominique Johnson is likely to make his season debut after being injured in the Outback Bowl.
"Well, I hope so," Pittman said Wednesday. "He's looked good. He's got the brace off. Again, in all honesty, I think it'll be up to him if he feels like he's ready to go. He's been cleared. He's been cleared actually for the last two weeks. If yesterday was any indication, I would say he would play Saturday, but it's still up to him how he feels. I think he's feeling pretty good."
Sophomore running back AJ Green has been a key factor in the running game. But on Saturday he could make an even bigger impact with kickoff returns.
"Well, that's the plan," Pittman said. "Certainly we knew exactly what you're talking about. We work every week, but this week you're thinking there's more of a chance that we might be able to return. Depending on what they do. Whether they sky it or whether they kick it to us. I think we're a good kickoff return team as long as we stay away from the penalties. That's what has hurt us in live special teams reps. So, we've made a big deal out of it. It'll help us Saturday. I think this will be a good week. It just depends on what coach decides to do with Missouri State's kickoff team whether they elect to try to kick it deep or whatever. But this is a week we're rounding up our kickoff return game."
Raheim "Rocket" Sanders is leading the Razorbacks and the SEC in rushing with 44 carries for 273 yards and two touchdowns. Pittman made it clear the sophomore will continue to gain the most carries, but talked about having four running backs when Johnson returned. Sanders, Johnson and Green are joined by true freshman Rashod Dubinion. Pittman was asked how much Dubinion has improved in his pass blocking?
"I think quite a bit," Pittman said. "I think he has improved. Jimmy does a good job working with those guys. He's always had the want to, he just turned his body all the time trying to invite them one way. Once you give a shoulder, they're going to take it and he had a little problem there. He's learned from that. He is tough. The guy who probably, if you look at Rocket Sanders, he's improved I think from last year. I think he's a better back. Then you go to AJ Green, and AJ is now in my opinion the guy that we recruited. In other words, he's an SEC back. He's running hard. He's moving piles forward. He hasn't broke one of those like I think he will eventually. Nine carries I thought was a good week for him last week in an SEC ball game.
"Then you have R-Dub, who will his carries increase? Yes, but you know Domo is coming back. So you have four guys back there you're trying to give balls to. Obviously, Rocket is the guy in that room. If Domo wasn't coming back, I probably would tell you absolutely R-Dub's reps would increase. With Domo coming back, I just don't know exactly how that's going to look yet. We'll have our coach's meeting on Saturday and see what Jimmy thinks about it, but I don't really know at this point to be honest with you."
Quarterback KJ Jefferson has completed 36 of 47 passes for 385 and four touchdowns. Only 22 of those have gone to the receivers. Jadon Haselwood leads the team with eight receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. Matt Landers has pulled in seven passes with 88 yards. Warren Thompson has caught five passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. Both Malik Hornsby and Ketron Jackson have one catch. Hornsby is the back-up quarterback who splits out to receiver at times. Pittman wants to get those receivers going even more and still has weapons including three true freshmen he really likes who are candidates to crack the rotation.
"Yeah, there really is," Pittman said. "I've said it before you know how I like this group. Of course, you prefaced the four guys who have been playing a little bit. But you've got (redshirt freshman Jaedon) Wilson, (redshirt freshman Bryce) Stephens, (Quincey) McAdoo. I really like McAdoo. (Sam) Mbake is coming on, and he's going to play more special teams wise. (Isaiah) Sategna, I like him a lot. We have big plans for him. He rolled his ankle yesterday. I don't know exactly where he's going to be on that.
"Those guys are good players, and yes we are trying to... we just haven't had the situations really right yet. Even Ketron Jackson, who I think is a really good players, we haven't got him the reps really yet that I would like to. Those are good problems at times. To answer your question, I'm really high on McAdoo and Sategna and Mbake. They're all really good players, and of course we have the other guys in Stephens and Wilson who aren't playing that I like as well. I would have no problem putting them in the game, but the situation hasn't quite been there yet where we were able to do that."
Mbake, Sategna and McAdoo are true freshmen. A redshirt freshmen player who is coming on with the defense is cornerback Keuan Parker. The Hogs have struggled some in the secondary with injuries and inconsistency. Parker is expected to see an increased role on Saturday.
"I like him," Pittman said. "I’ve always liked him. He has good speed. He’s tough, now. He’s not the most physical looking guy, but I think he’s one of our best cover corners that we have. I went up to him Monday I guess and said, ‘Hey, you’ve got your opportunity now.’ I really believe in him. He can stop and turn on a dime. He’s very competitive. A willing tackler. I really like him. I think this is going to be his time to shine when he get out there because I’m very confident in him."
Missouri State's offense is led by quarterback Jason Shelley, running back Jacardia Wright and wide receiver Tyrone Scott. One thing that Pittman and the Hogs have been doing is rotating the defensive line. The Hogs have played eight players.
"I think our philosophy or what-have-you is to keep the freshest guys out there," Pittman said. "That's a good philosophy if you have two-deep. It's not very good if you don't. I think Deke's done a nice job of coaching these guys up. They're playing extremely hard. I, to be honest with you right now, I don't know a whole lot of difference if any from the ones that run out there and the twos that run out there, production-wise. I would bet you there's not much difference in that as well, which was once what might be considered not a strong suit for us. I think they've been playing really well, and I think part of it's been because they're keeping fresh guys on the field. I think the other part of it is the guys we've had got better, bigger and stronger, and then the portal guys coming in have certainly helped us."
Arkansas (2-0) will host Missouri State (2-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 on ESPN+/SECN+.
