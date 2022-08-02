Arkansas Florida Basketball

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis shoots against Florida last season. Davis will help lead the Razorbacks this season. The Hogs will play Louisville in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Nov. 21.

 Matt Stamey

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational against Louisville, it was announced last weekend, along with the complete tournament bracket.

The Razorbacks and Cardinals will play on Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. on ESPN2. The 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational is back in Hawaii after two years on the mainland due to COVID and returns to Lahaina Civic Center this Nov. 21–23.

