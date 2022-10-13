NCAA Arkansas Gonzaga Basketball

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) is defended by Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) during the first half of the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco in May

 Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

FAYETTEVILLE — Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks will hold their annual Red-White game on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Barnhill Arena.

Musselman plays the Red-White games Barnhill instead of Bud Walton Arena and talked about why on Tuesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.