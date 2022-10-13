FAYETTEVILLE — Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks will hold their annual Red-White game on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Barnhill Arena.
Musselman plays the Red-White games Barnhill instead of Bud Walton Arena and talked about why on Tuesday.
"Just a great environment," Musselman said. "I think people like being in there. I mean, I think it's an awesome arena. It kind of pays a little bit of tribute to what's happened in the past. We're able to talk to our players about the history of it at some point before we step foot in there. Just watching the old footage of games that have played in there, from a historical standpoint, it's awesome.
"I mean, I probably like it more than anybody else because there's a little bit of extra work that goes into playing the game there from trying to anchor down the baskets, and there's a few more lines on the court than there used to be. So I mean, it's not easy for everybody to pull off playing in there, but I love it."
Musselman has only two scholarship players back from last year's Elite 8 team. The team did play four games in Europe, but this will be their first time in front of a large group of Razorback fans. Musselman talked about his expectations for the team.
"I think we’re still in an evaluation period," Musselman said. "I think we’re pretty good right now when we add drills. But then I think when we go live, we still have to learn to take our drill work into live action. We’ve got a long way to grow. The Red-White game will give us an ability to go back and watch film, evaluate.
"But that’s what we do every day, too. You’re watching these guys on a daily basis. We’ve taken more stats this year than any other offseason. We’re charting everything, and it’s giving us what I think is a really fair evaluation. Because when we do 5 on 0 drills, we’re charting shots. When we go live, we’re taking full stats. Just some things we haven’t really done this detailed in the past."
A concern for Musselman about his team is the shooting. Arkansas struggled with the 3-point shot in Europe.
"We’ve got to become a much, much better shooting team," Musselman said. "I’ve been saying that for a long time, and it has not changed. The numbers actually have remained pretty steady."
With all the charting and stats has anyone surprised you?
"I don’t really think so," Musselman said. "I think that there’s some ebbs and flows to everything. Some guys have played maybe, in practice leading up to the foreign tour, played well and then you guys, everybody on this call and our fans, got to watch on live stream, what happened in those four games, so that was another body of work. And then we’ve divided it into three segments. The third segment would be post-foreign tour, how guys are.
"So we have cumulative stats, which means everything we’ve done since the first time we got together, and then we also have stats just from pre-four-game European tour and then another set of stats post. The one thing I can tell you is from a consistency standpoint, we’re still in search of that. We have had guys that played really good in the foreign tour, maybe not had the same sets of numerical, statistical categories that fall in line with post- and pre-foreign tour, which obviously is some guys are better practice players, some guys aren’t, and that all falls into certain categories."
Considering you have 11 new scholarship players will all the data maybe help speed up the process early in the season when the players, at least to some degree, are still learning to play with each other?
"I think that was the reason we’re devoting so much time and charting everything," Musselman said. "For a lot of reasons. One, if somebody’s inner circle is wondering why they might not have the role that they wanted, there’s a lot of data — too much data, actually, for us to utilize. But most importantly, the data is for our own players to see on a daily basis. We give them a daily update, and then we give them a weekly update, and then we give them a cumulative update, so they’re getting three updates every single day, of where they stand, where our team stands, where our team would rank in last year’s college basketball.
"So, where do we rank all the times we’ve been together? Three point percentage, where do we rank on last year’s NCAA rankings? Where would we rank on deflections, as opposed to the three prior years here? So, I think it gives us a good barometer of where guys are. Maybe six guys have really established themselves. We have four bigs that are still fighting out how that rotation is going to spill out into the first couple of games. Not a whole lot of time left after being together for an entire summer, an entire September. So, a short window now to try to solidify where they might be to start the season."
Musselman went into more detail on the four bigs fighting it out for playing time and bigger roles.
"Different things on different days," Musselman said. "Makhi Mitchell, he’s got skill to play the five, but has some four characteristics. He moves his feet really well when we switch. He’s quick around the basket. He’s got good strength. Makhel is a little bit more inside, a little bit more physical. Jalen Graham, more finesse as a post up player, and kind of can play in that 12 to 14 foot range. Obviously with Kamani Johnson, we understand great loose ball getter, incredible offensive rebounder.
"But with all of our bigs, it’s going to come down to little things like not turning the ball over, understanding second, third and fourth options, how do they fit into our culture of practice that we do every single day. A lot of the stuff that we’re doing is really new for many of our players and the pace that we want to play at. So there still has been a learning curve with many of them."
In addition to Johnson, the other returning Razorback is junior guard Davonte Davis.
