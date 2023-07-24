FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore transfer guard Keyon Menifield Jr. will be a non-scholarship redshirt at Arkansas this season.
Menifield, a 6-foot-1 guard from the University of Washington, was the first commitment out of the transfer portal for Arkansas in the recruiting class. He committed to Arkansas in early April and took an official visit the April 15 weekend. He moved to campus in late May and started practicing with the team in early June.
