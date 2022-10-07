FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas is set to take on No. 23 Mississippi State on Saturday in Starkville with questions still lingering about the availability of KJ Jefferson.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman knows Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1) is a tough opponent for his Arkansas (3-2, 1-2) squad with or without Jefferson. Obviously, Arkansas' chances of winning would be much better if Jefferson played, but if not Cade Fortin and possibly Malik Hornsby will man the quarterback spot for the Hogs.
"We're excited to go to Starkville," Pittman said. "Coach (Mike) Leach has his team playing extremely hard. They're playing really well. As good a special teams group as I've seen this year. I mean, they're fantastic. I know Alabama was really good last week, but this group is really, really good on special teams.
"Obviously, Will Rogers is a problem. Really good quarterback. Their offense what they do. They have a lot of talented receivers. Defensively, they're an attack, blitz a lot. It seems to be working for them, but they play extremely hard. They're well coached and there's a reason they're 4-1 and ranked in the top 25. They have a really good football team. We're excited to go play them."
Rogers has completed 171 of 234 passes for 1,715 yards, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He led them to an easy win over Texas A&M last Saturday in Starkville.
"Now he’s on year three of playing," Pittman said. "You can see it. The thing is, you really have to disguise in the secondary, because if you don’t, he knows exactly what you’re doing whether you’re in man, or it’s quarters or double cloud or whatever it may be, he can exploit you. I mean, he’s really good, and they’ve got receivers that can as well. So they’ll have to be a decision made obviously on third down and things of that nature whether we’re going to go after him or not.
"We can’t just let him sit back there. If we decide to go after him with four, we need to get there. If we decide to go after him with three we’ve got to get there. They’re good at tackle. Obviously they lost their first-rounder last year at left tackle. But they’re good at tackle and good on the offensive line. So we’ve got to move him at some point. We’ve got to hurry him at least. I thought we did a pretty good job of that last year."
When talking about the Bulldogs it's easy to focus on what they do on offense, but they are playing much better defense this season as well.
"Well, you better win first down because they’re going to come at you, now," Pittman said. "I mean, this is one of the most moving defenses, blitzing defenses, that I’ve seen in a while. And it works. So I think any time you play teams like that, you have to have some explosive plays. It has to be more than 7 yards and the guy got a shoestring tackle. You’ve got to go 70, you’ve got to go 65, you’ve got to make some big plays - 30 (yards) - on them, or they’ll never get out of it.
"I will say this, I think Coach (Cody) Kennedy and the offensive line, I think they do about as good a job as I’ve seen with movement on the defensive line and linebackers. So we’re certainly going to practice the heck out of it. There’s no fear in their defensive coordinator, I’ll say that."
Pittman went on to talk about how you beat a total blitz.
"Well I always thought, when I was a line coach, I used to always think it was recognition of the quarterback and the O-Line," Pittman said. "And I still think that's a big part of it. But if you ever look at it, and your receivers are the ones that have to understand it. Because you can't- Total means they have one more than you do, no matter what. They have another guy and they're man coverage--Now if your back went out, you might could take a guy with him, but total means they have one more than you and it's hot. It's automatic hot. It's the only blitz really you can't pick up. And the wide receivers, if they're running, let's say they're running either a corner or they're running a post or they're running a comeback. Well, there’s no time to get to the comeback part of it. The wide receivers have to be aware that that’s happening, too, and then obviously you want to get as many people to the middle of the field as you can, because that’s where it’s vacant. I think all of them do, but I used to think it’s just the line and the quarterback, but I think it’s so important that the wide receivers understand it as well."
Arkansas also has prepared this week for the cowbells to be noisy. The Mississippi State fans bring their cowbells to the games.
"You know, I talked to some people that have played them and they said it is louder than loud in pregame," Pittman said. "Then their fans have certainly abided - or whatever word you want to use - by the rule once the center is approaching underneath the, or the quarterback underneath the center, then they can’t do it anymore. They said they didn’t."
The Bulldogs have five different players with at least 19 receptions on the team. The five range from 19 to 25 receptions.
"Well, you just have to stay balanced," Pittman said. "It’s not like maybe us last year where guys knew where (Treylon) Burks was, and you’re going to throw him the football. They’ve got so many guys that can… they catch some one-on-one type balls, they catch them. They’re really good at wideout. I believe that Will trusts them, and he’ll throw it up. Not in a crowd, but he’ll throw the one-on-one ball, and they’ll come down with it. They have so many really talented wideouts that can run and certainly can catch. The thing they’re doing a little bit more than I’ve seen in the past is they’ll turn around and hand the ball off, and they’ve had great success with that as well when they elect to run it."
The kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and that is something Pittman likes on the road. He talked about the advantages for the road team playing earlier.
"Yeah, I think any time that you can go on the road and play in the morning, that would be — at least for me — that would be the No. 1 time that we would want to play," Pittman said. "Any time it starts getting later than that, the tailgates get better and the people get louder. So I like the early one to be honest with you."
Pittman may like the early starts, but his team better be ready to play immediately because the Bulldogs have had a lot of success in the first quarter. They have outscored opponents 52-7 in the first quarter.
"Obviously they've been well coached, and their game plan is against what they're seeing," Pittman said. "And it seemed to me like they're well prepared on both sides of the ball, obviously, to give up seven for the year in the first and score 52. But I think a lot of that, too, is their offensive system has been identical for three years in a row now. Their quarterback's been back for three years in a row now. And defensively, I know the coordinator's been there at least two. And they've got some older players, you know, guys that should be ready when when it kicks off. So they've just done a great job of getting them prepared, I think."
As far as Jefferson, he practiced some on Wednesday meaning he will make the trip to Starkville. But his exact status likely won't be known until just before kickoff. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
