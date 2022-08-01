FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace of Greenbrier ended his negotiations with the Kansas City Royals on Friday when he signed for a $1,700,000 bonus.
Arkansas didn't expect to keep anyone drafted in the first 10 rounds of the recent Major League Baseball Draft and now it's official they didn't with Wallace being the final one to agree to a deal.
Four players went on the first day, all in the second round, of the draft on Sunday, July 17, when 80 picks were made. Three Razorbacks and one recruit went on that day.
Wallace was the first Razorback off the board taken by the Royals with the No. 49-overall pick. The slot for the spot where Wallace was drafted is $1,584,900. So he got above then slot value. Wallace was outstanding in his two seasons with the Hogs. In 2022, Wallace hit .298 with 16 home runs and 60 RBI.
The Razorbacks are still sweating out if former South Carolina left-handed pitcher Julian Bosnic will make it to campus. Bosnic was drafted in Round 14 with the 410-overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bosnic would be in the mix to be the Friday starter at Arkansas. After losing both Peyton Pallette and Connor Noland it would be huge for the Hogs to keep Bosnic.
The deadline for a prospect to sign in was Monday at 4 p.m. CT.
