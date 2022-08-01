NCAA Arkansas Oklahoma St Baseball

Arkansas catcher Michael Turner (12) hugs infielder Cayden Wallace (7) after Wallace's home run against Oklahoma State during a regional game in June. Wallace signed with the Kansas City Royals on Friday. 

 Ian Maule / Tulsa World / AP

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace of Greenbrier ended his negotiations with the Kansas City Royals on Friday when he signed for a $1,700,000 bonus.

Arkansas didn't expect to keep anyone drafted in the first 10 rounds of the recent Major League Baseball Draft and now it's official they didn't with Wallace being the final one to agree to a deal.

