Arkansas pitcher Jaxon Wiggins, throwing during the 2021 season, was picked by the Chicago Cubs in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft on Sunday.

 Mike Harris/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — The 2023 MLB Draft started Sunday with the first two rounds and saw a current Razorbacks plus four signees taken.

Right-handed pitcher Jaxon Wiggins was taken in the second round with the No. 68-overall pick by the Chicago Cubs. Wiggins was the lone Razorback on the roster taken on opening day.

