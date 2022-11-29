FAYETTEVILLE — The first day of exit interviews Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman had with his players didn’t produce any surprises.
Among the news was redshirt junior wide receiver Jadon Haselwood announced he was entering the 2023 NFL Draft and redshirt sophomore quarterback Malik Hornsby is headed to the transfer portal.
Others headed to the portal are freshman running back James Jointer, junior safety Myles Slusher, redshirt freshman tight end Erin Outley, redshirt freshman wide receiver Chase Lowery and redshirt sophomore defensive back Jacorrei Turner. Jointer and Slusher had been previously announced.
In his first season from Oklahoma, Haselwood led the Hogs with 59 receptions, 702 yards and three touchdowns. He also had eight carries for seven yards with Arkansas. Haselwood, a former five-star recruit from Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, played in 28 games for the Sooners with 12 starts. He had 62 catches for 736 yards and seven touchdowns at OU. He also rushed three times for 14 yards. Sam Pittman had hoped to keep Haselwood for another season. The timing of Haselwood’s announcement makes it appear he won’t play in Arkansas’ bowl game.
Hornsby also entered the transfer portal after the Outback Bowl, but then changed his mind. However, limited action this year behind KJ Jefferson made it pretty obvious Hornsby would be back in the portal again. Hornsby played in eight games this season with one start. His best performance was off the bench against Mississippi State. Hornsby completed 8 of 17 passes for 234 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against the Bulldogs. He also rushed eight times for 114 yards in that game.
Slusher started at the nickel back. Has battled injuries this season which limited him to six games in 2022. He had 28 tackles, 18 solo, five for loss, two sacks, a pass breakup and pair of quarterback hurries. Entering, 2022 season, Slusher had played in 17 games with nine starts. The former Broken Arrow (Okla.) standout had 65 tackles, including 42 solo, four for loss, 0.5 sack, one forced fumble, two recovered ones, a pair of interceptions, a couple of quarterback hurries and four pass breakups.
Jointer played in one game and had three carries for nine yards. Turner played in all 12 games and had one tackle. Lowery left the team early in the season. Outley didn’t compile any stats at Arkansas.
