FAYETTEVILLE — The first day of exit interviews Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman had with his players didn’t produce any surprises.

Among the news was redshirt junior wide receiver Jadon Haselwood announced he was entering the 2023 NFL Draft and redshirt sophomore quarterback Malik Hornsby is headed to the transfer portal.

