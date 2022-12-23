The Greenbrier Panthers and the Vilonia Eagles and Lady Eagles are playing in the First Security Bank Beebe Holiday Tournament this week at the Badger Sports Arena.
The Greenbrier Panthers play Hot Springs Lakeside on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. The Vilonia Eagles play Little Rock Southwest at 11:30 a.m.
Other boys’ first round matchups include Beebe vs. Palestine-Wheatley at 8:30 p.m. and Harding Academy vs. Searcy at 5:30 p.m.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles play Earle at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Other first-round games include Lakeside vs. Wynne at 1 p.m., Harding Academy vs. Searcy at 4 p.m. and Beebe vs. Palestine-Wheatley at 7 p.m.
Goldfish Classic
The Quitman Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs are playing in the Goldfish Classic at Lonoke High School’s Gina Cox Center.
The Bulldogs play host Lonoke at 8 :30 p.m. on Thursday. Other first-round games Thursday include Malvern vs. Riverview at 5:30 p.m., England vs. Rose Bud at 2:30 p.m. and Southside Batesville vs. DeWitt at 11:30 a.m.
The Quitman Lady Bulldogs play Riverview at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Other first-round games include: Lonoke vs. Malvern at 7 p.m., England vs. Rose Bud at 1 p.m. and Southside vs. DeWitt at 10 a.m.
