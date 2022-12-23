X

Vilonia's Kinley Mears shoots a free throw against Melbourne earlier this season. The Lady Eagles are playing in the Beebe Holiday Tournament this week at the Badger Sports Arena.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

The Greenbrier Panthers and the Vilonia Eagles and Lady Eagles are playing in the First Security Bank Beebe Holiday Tournament this week at the Badger Sports Arena.

The Greenbrier Panthers play Hot Springs Lakeside on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. The Vilonia Eagles play Little Rock Southwest at 11:30 a.m.

