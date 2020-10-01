This week of high school football action is full of area conference home games with Conway back in action for the first time in two weeks.
The Wampus Cats have not played a game since their 49-28 win in Jonesboro on Sept. 11 because their inaugural game last week against Little Rock Southwest at the new Little Rock high school was postponed due to COVID reasons.
With two weeks off, Conway now hosts the No. 3 team in the state in North Little Rock for Hooten’s 7A game of the week.
The Wampus Cats started their season with a 38-21 win over Fayetteville before falling No. 2 Bentonville at home in a 47-21 loss.
Conway sits as the No. 5 team in the state.
Meanwhile, North Little Rock has mercy-ruled its last two opponents and has outscored its opponents 118-24.
The Conway defense will look to slow down the Charging Wildcats as it has forced 10 turnovers through three contests.
Wampus Cats junior safety Ashton Walker leads the team with 10 tackles.
Senior Jamaal Bethune averages 113 yards per contest, while senior receiver Bryce Bohannon leads the receiving corps with 17 catches for 273 yards.
NLR senior running back Fred O’Donald averages nearly 150 yards per game.
Hootens has the Charging Wildcats at a four-point favorite on the road.
The game will be broadcast on Y107 as well as Conway Corp Channel 5 and the Conway Corp Channel 5 YouTube channel.
Greenbrier still has yet to find its footing this season after a blowout of Beebe in week one.
The Panthers four missed starters were back last week against Morrilton and the Devil Dogs came away with the 33-14 win.
Next up for Greenbrier is a Clarksville team that gave Vilonia fits in a 42-35 loss at home.
It’s been seven years since Clarksville has recorded a win over Greenbrier and has only registered three conference wins in that span.
Greenbrier will look to do a better job of stopping Clarksville on third down than Vilonia did last week, as the Eagles allowed Clarksville to convert on eight of 10 third downs.
Hooten’s has Greenbrier as a two-point favorite at home.
The game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panthers Sports Network YouTube channel.
It took overtime for the Vilonia Eagles to knock off Clarksville last week, but they did indeed pull off the win.
Now, the Eagles focus their attention to Farmington.
Farmington’s game last week against Harrison was canceled due to COVID.
Cardinals junior quarterback Caden Elsik has 63 carries for 265 yards on the year. His leading receiver junio Devonte Donovan has 16 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
Vilonia junior running back Seth Kirk shouldered the load last week, rushing for 160 yards and five touchdowns on 30 carries.
Junior quarterback Austin Myers had an efficient game as well, completing 21 of 25 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown.
Hootens has Vilonia as a four-point favorite at home.
The game will be broadcast on the Vilonia High School YouTube channel.
The Mayflower Eagles are still looking for their first win of the season, which will have to come at home against Baptist Prep.
Baptist Prep got the better of Mayflower last season in a 50-20 win.
Mayflower has won just two games in its last 13 and have been outscored 133-41 this season.
Meanwhile, Baptist Prep took a 36-14 loss to Atkins, giving up 312 rushing yards in the process.
Hootens has Mayflower as a one-point favorite at home.
Conway Christian is also looking for its first win of the season, but it faces one-loss Hector at home Friday.
Hector’s lone loss came against 3A Mountain View in week two.
Hector’s seniors ran circles around Yellville-Summit in a43-6 win, combining for 251 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Though CCS is looking for its first win, Hootens has the Eagles waiting at least another week with Hector as a 35-point favorite.
The game will be broadcast on conwaychristianschool.org/athletics.
Quitman came away with a convincing 42-0 win over Conway Christian last week and now faces JC Westside.
Bulldogs junior quarterback Will Litton completed 18 of 25 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
Sophomore Trevor Locke was also big in Quitman’s win over CCS, catching 10 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns, as well as intercepting two passes on defense.
Hootens has Quitman as a 20-point favorite at home.
The game is broadcast on Lake Area Sports.
