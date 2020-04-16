Anna Hopkin was the sole Arkansas swimmer to earn honors from the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday, picking up a second-team honor.
Hopkin earned a spot on the second team thanks to her phenomenal performance in all her events at the SEC Championships. In the 50 free prelims the Preston, England, native swam a 21.54, taking second in her heat advancing her to the A finals. She then went on to swim a 21.44 earning a second-place finish, an NCAA ‘A’ cut qualifying time and the first medal for the Hogs in the 2020 SEC Championships.
That same day, Hopkin was part of the 200 free relay (1:27.93) that took fourth and posted the fastest time in program history while also swimming the fastest split in women’s NCAA history (20.27).
On day three of the 2020 SEC Championships, Hopkin clocked in a time of 1:44.67 in the 200 free prelims. The time advanced her to the A finals, were she took her second silver medal for the Hogs touching the wall at 1:42.45. Of note, Hopkin broke her own school record by a little over two seconds, set a new personal best and earned her an NCAA ‘A’ cut time with the swim.
Hopkin continued her winning ways on the final day of the 2020 SEC Championships, taking first in the 100 free prelims with a time of 47.06. In the finals, she swam a lifetime and program-best 46.20 earning her third silver medal of the SEC Championships. To end the five-day event, Hopkin was part of the 400 free relay that earned the ladies an NCAA ‘A’ cut time of 3:14.51 while also setting the school record.
Hopkin was recently named an CSCAA All-American in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 200 free relay and 400 free relay.
The All-SEC first team consists of the top finisher in each event at the SEC Championships, and the second team consists of the second- and third-place finishers in each event. The All-Freshman Teams consist of any redshirt or true freshman who finished either in the top eight or is the highest scoring freshman of each event at the SEC Championships, excluding relay events.
