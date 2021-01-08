Two games into Southland Conference play and the Central Arkansas men look comfortable.
The Bears (3-7, 2-0 SLC) opened SLC play with an 81-67 win at McNeese State last Saturday and then beat the New Orleans Privateers 83-79 Wednesday at the Farris Center.
Throughout nonconference play, UCA showed it was capable of playing well, but often playing more storied programs seemed to get the better of the Bears as they dropped all seven nonconference road games prior to conference play starting Jan. 2.
The lone nonconference win came in a seemingly meaningless 92-28 win over NCCAA school Champion Baptist College.
But, now that UCA is out of its grueling nonconference schedule, the Bears are hoping to have much better results in SLC play.
Wednesday’s win over New Orleans saw senior guard DeAndre Jones go down early with an injury, but guards Rylan Bergersen and Khaleem Bennett picked up the slack as both tied previous career highs in points as Bergersen led all scorers with 25, while Bennett scored 21.
Now, the Bears have a tough challenge ahead as the Sam Houston State Bearkats come to the Farris Center.
The Bearkats (8-5, 2-0 SLC) are currently riding a five-game winning streak, which started Dec. 19 against Rice, followed by wins over Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Division III Mary Hardin-Baylor, Nicholls and Southeastern Louisiana.
The preseason Southland No. 3 school barely got past preseason No. 4 Nicholls in an 84-81 road win that saw Nicholls pull within the final with 45 seconds left in the game.
Senior guard Demarkus Lampley put up a game- and career-high 27 points in the win.
SHSU followed that up with a much more comfortable 70-52 road win over the preseason No. 11 Southeastern Louisiana Lions.
Lampley was once again the scoring leader with 21 points, while junior guard Zach Nutall followed with 17 points.
Despite Lampley’s two-game scoring outburst, it’s actually Nutall that holds the team-lead for points per game with 18.9, while Lampley is averaging 13.5.
Junior forward Tristan Ikpe holds the team-lead in rebounds at 5.3 per game, while also leading the team in blocks with 12.
Freshman forward Bryce Monroe leads the team in assists with 36, closely followed by junior guard Javion May’s 32.
May also leads the team in steals with 18.
For the Bears, Bergersen leads the team in points per game with 16.7, as well as steals with 14 and is two behind Jones for the team-lead in assists with 35.
Junior forward Eddy Kayouloud leads the team in rebounds with 4.9 per game, while freshman center Churchill Bounds leads the team in blocks with six while averaging 6.4 minutes off the bench.
Last season, the Bears and Bearkats split the season series with each team winning at their home arena.
UCA won the first matchup at the Farris Center 89-82, while SHSU took the series finale 82-67 in mid-February.
Tip time is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at the Farris Center, roughly an hour after the women’s game finishes.
