Arkansas Kentucky Basketball

Arkansas' Makhi Mitchell (15) looks for an opening between Kentucky's Cason Wallace, left, and Oscar Tshiebwe (34) during the first half of Tuesday's game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

 James Crisp/AP

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is one of the hottest teams in the nation and they put their SEC winning streak on the line tonight when Mississippi State rolls into Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas started SEC play 1-5, but now stands at 6-5 following an 88-73 win in Lexington over Kentucky on Tuesday night. Arkansas is 11-1 in Bud Walton Arena and may be getting some help beginning Saturday. True freshman Nick Smith Jr. has started practicing again this week and could return to play Saturday. Smith has played in five games this season due to knee pain management, but his return is nearing. Eric Musselman provided the update on Smith.

