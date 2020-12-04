Continuing to look at the fun, wild and zany things the sports world has brought us this past week, I wanted to touch on a few of those things.
These first two items come from high school football games in Alabama and Texas.
The game in Alabama featured a pair of Class 7A teams in 13-0 Thompson and 11-1 Auburn.
This game seemed reminiscent of the Fayetteville, Little Rock Central game, except, I’d be willing to bet that Auburn might favor being in Fayetteville’s spot in how the Bulldogs lost their playoff game.
With 1:19 left in the fourth quarter, Auburn held to a 28-19 lead over Thompson with 1st-and-10, while Thompson had two timeouts.
Auburn snapped the ball and ran just two seconds off the clock before a Thompson timeout.
The next play, Auburn once again kneeled and ran just three seconds off the clock after Thompson called its final timeout.
Auburn kneeled for a third time, forcing the clock to run and a fourth down situation.
The Auburn coach sent his punting unit on the field, feeling like the win was secured.
However, the punt was blocked and returned for a touchdown, which cut the deficit to 28-26 after a made point after attempt.
With 18 seconds on the clock, Thompson just had to recover an onside kick and then kick a field goal.
It seemed a tall task, but Thompson recovered the onside attempt and took over possession.
Three plays later, Auburn had been called for defensive pass interference twice, which set up a 35-yard field goal attempt for Thompson kicker Trevor Hardy.
Auburn let Hardy kick the field goal and he split the uprights for a win over Auburn to win the Class 7A Championship in Alabama.
I can’t help but wonder if Auburn had tried to run the ball and pick up a first down while Thompson burned their final two timeouts if Auburn would have won the state title.
A friend brought up that Auburn probably didn’t want to turn the ball over in that spot and felt comfortable with a nine-point lead with 1:19 left.
While I can definitely see that being the case and there is reason for that, it seems like Auburn was playing to not lose instead of playing to win.
Either way, a lot of football players' hopes were crushed that night.
Transitioning to Texas is something I stumbled on early Friday morning that has made national news.
During the second quarter of a football game between Edinburg and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo, Edinburg defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Like when others are ejected, Duron walked back to the sideline before turning and charging for the white hat.
The official never saw Duron come as Duron blindsided the official, knocking the official to the ground.
A teammate and a staff member tried to stop Duron, but they were too late as he got to the official before anything could be done.
The official was left on the ground and was then treated for a potential shoulder injury and concussion-like symptoms and did not return to the game after getting up on his on power.
It was a sad scene that is the kind of thing you never hope to see or hear about and there is no way I can see this ending well for Duron.
Finally, the pandemic has brought a lot of oddities in the sports world, like bubbles, no fans, shortened seasons and plenty of roster moves.
With Wednesday’s non-tender deadline across Major League Baseball, several recognizable names were let go because of what has been perceived because of salary issues.
In total, 59 players were not tendered a contract, making them free agents and some of those names that were let go were notable.
The Atlanta Braves let Adam Duvall walk, the Colorado Rockies let former all-star David Dahl go, the Cincinnati Reds let closer Archie Bradley go after trading for him prior to the trade deadline and the Chicago Cubs let 2016 World Series hero Kyle Schwarber walk.
While I wasn’t necessarily surprised to see Schwarber not tendered a contract, it’s odd to see this many players not get tendered a salary.
But, that is because of COVID that we are seeing this.
I recently read that it would cost more for the NHL to start its season with no fans than to not play a season at all.
This year has presented many oddities around sports and these three instances has shown us the crazy things that can happen within football, a sad and dangerous attack on another person and the realities of the financial strain COVID can have even on the professional levels.
