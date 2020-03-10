All season long, the Central Baptist College Mustangs have been impossible to figure out at home, going 15-0 during the regular season and the first two games of the American Midwest Conference Tournament.
That record stood until the championship game of the AMC Tournament when Harris-Stowe State University beat the Mustangs 99-95 Monday at A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse on CBC’s campus.
“I hate it for our guys,” CBC coach Clint Gaylean said. “This is one of our goals. We wanted to win the regular season, win the conference tournament and make a run in the national tournament. We’re still alive is the good news. We have to get ready. The selection show is Wednesday and we’ll get to see where we’re at. This one is going to sting. We were close. We were 15-0 at home. One of our goals was to go undefeated at home. That’s our one loss. It’s going to sting for a while. I told our guys that we have to use that as motivation and get ready for the next one.”
Entering Monday’s game, the Mustangs had a decent handle on the Hornets, winning by a slim one point in a 69-68 win Dec. 7 in St. Louis, Missouri, and then beating HSSU 97-76 on Homecoming on Feb. 1.
But, it was different Monday.
“You have to give Harris-Stowe credit,” Gaylean said. “Coach (Brion) Dunlap had them ready. We knew coming in that it’s tough to beat a team three times and then they showed it. They beat us in a lot of areas, but we were only in the game because we had eight turnovers. We didn’t shoot it very well and gave them 17 offensive rebounds.”
Getting outrebounded on the offensive glass was due in part to losing starting junior forwards Zach Hudson and Tedrick Wolfe because of early foul trouble.
“That always impacts the game when your two inside presence guys that bring a lot of energy,” Gaylean said. “It hurt our toughness inside. Guys had to step up and we just felt like we were short of it.”
Those guys being out of the paint allowed HSSU junior guard Deshawn Munson to take smaller CBC guards into the paint and play bully ball in the second half.
At the break, Munson had 14 points, two rebounds and eight assists.
At the end of the game, Munson finished with his seventh triple-double of the season, scoring 37 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists.
“They have the national player of the year in my opinion,” Gaylean said. “He had 37, 11 and 11. He’s a hell of a player and should get NAIA player of the year.”
Throughout much of the first half, neither team seemed to be able to gain any ground on the other as neither team were separated by more than seven points at any time.
If the Mustangs took a lead, the Hornets were right there to jump back into a tie or take a slim margin.
CBC took a three-point lead with 8:35 left in the first half after going on an 8-0 run, but a Munson layup brought the game back within one.
And then, it was Munson’s time to make his stand as he scored eight of his 14 first-half points over the final 5:16 of the half.
His play helped HSSU climb out to a seven-point lead before CBC senior Tyrone Alston hit a 3-pointer with 18.6 seconds left before halftime.
Out of the break, Mustangs junior Jordan Parker hit a 3 on the wing and Alston scored on a layup to give CBC a 51-50 lead.
Again, the Mustangs couldn’t build much of a lead with the Hornets climbing back in, this time with junior guard Nick McKenzie hitting a corner 3-pointer to take back the lead.
Then, CBC built its lead out to five with 15:24 left, but along came the Hornets to eventually tie it at 62.
After an emphatic one-handed dunk that Hudson was fouled on and a converted and-one, it looked as though momentum swung the Mustangs’ way, pushing CBC out to a five-point lead once again.
Instead, that lead was quickly erased by a pair of layups and an and-one from Munson.
Munson’s two layups started a run that allowed the Hornets to jump back out to a 74-71 lead with 8:55 left.
After the two teams traded baskets, HSSU bumped its lead out to six, which eventually came out to 11 with 1:14 left in the game, which ultimately spelled the end of the Mustangs’ 15-0 perfect home record for this season.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Gaylean said. “Multiple times, they’d punch us in the mouth. They got six, seven, eight point lead and we came back and tied it or took a lead, but they always had an answer for it. They’re a great team and they were ready to go and probably a little more ready to go than we were. We have to fix those little mistakes and learn from them.”
Though the Mustangs fell in Monday’s conference tournament championship game, CBC will head to the NAIA Tournament and will find out its opponent during Wednesday’s selection show.
