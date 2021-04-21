The University of Central Arkansas placed 12 players on the All-Southland Conference Fall Football team released Tuesday, including Offensive Player of the Year in Tyler Hudson.
UCA head coach Nathan Brown was named the SLC Coach of the Year for the fall season.
The SLC divided the all-conference teams into fall and spring seasons for the first time. The fall All-SLC team was voted on only by head coaches and sports information directors of the four institutions that played in the fall (UCA, Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist and Stephen F. Austin), while the other seven members voted on the spring teams. Voting for one's own athletes is not permitted.
Hudson, a sophomore receiver from Spring, Texas (Klein Oak High School), had 50 receptions for 845 yards (16.9 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns in UCA's nine games last fall.
He added 15 punt returns for 119 yards and another touchdown to also earn first-team All-SLC honors at punt returner. He had four 100-yard receiving games, including 12 catches for 154 yards against FBS Arkansas State.
Brown led the Bears to a 5-4 record against a tough non-conference schedule precipitated by the pandemic.
UCA played the first college football game of the season against Austin Peay in the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama, then played the first FBS game of the season against UAB on the next Thursday. UCA swept two games from Missouri State, which will be playing in the FCS Playoffs this weekend.
UCA had four players honored on the offensive side, five on defense and three on special teams. They include: Hudson and Lujuan Winningham at wide receiver; Toby Sanderson and Jaylen Hendrix in the offensive line; Hayden Ray at placekicker; Logan Jessup and J.W. Jones in the defensive line; Dre Matthews at linebacker; Robert Rochell and Cameron Godfrey at defensive back; and Hudson at punt returner and Cameron Myers at kick returner.
Winningham, a junior from Humble, Texas, caught 37 passes for 522 yards and a team-best 12 touchdowns in nine games last fall. Sanderson, a graduate center from Edmond, Oklahoma, and Hendrix, a junior tackle from Everman, Texas, anchored a UCA offensive line that helped the Bears average 362 yards per game and 5.3 yards per play.
Ray, a junior from Bryant, was 24 of 25 on point-after attempts and 12 of 16 on field goals, with a long of 47 yards.
Myers, a sophomore from Plant City, Florida, averaged a league-high 29.5 yards on 13 kickoff returns, while also rushing for 263 yards.
Defensively, Logan Jessup, a sophomore from Wynne, had a team-high 11 tackles for loss and a team-high 6.5 sacks, while adding two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, one returned for a touchdown.
Jones, a senior from Rayville, Louisiana, had 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks and also had a pass breakup and a forced fumble.
Dre Matthews, a junior linebacker from DeFuniak Springs, Florida, finished as UCA's second-leading tackler despite missing the final two games of the season with an injury. He totaled 43 tackles (5.0 for loss) and had a fumble recovery and two pass breakups.
Rochell, an All-American cornerback from Shreveport, Louisiana, had 27 tackles, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, returned for a touchdown. Godfrey, a sophomore from Spring, Texas, led the Bears with 51 tackles (31 solos), while adding two interceptions, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
