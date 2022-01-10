The Central Arkansas Bears football program took another blow Friday as decorated sophomore wide receiver Tyler Hudson entered his name in the transfer portal.
Hudson announced via social media that he intended to enter the transfer portal after three seasons at UCA in which he became the program’s all-time leading receiver in yardage, as well as earning several accolades, including a two-time FCS First-Team All-American, a three-time conference player of the year, a Jerry Rice Award finalist and a two-time Walter Payton Award finalist, among other accolades.
Hudson announced his entrance into the portal posting: “I would like to thank the University of Central Arkansas for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime and giving me a chance to play the game I love at the next level coming out of high school. I would like to thank the coaching staff of UCA for taking a chance on me and believing in my abilities when I was 18 years old. I love you guys and want to keep building our relationship that we started back in 2019. I am forever grateful for the opportunity you gave me and the legacy you helped me build. UCA will forever be a part of who I am as a player and as a person.
“To my teammates and friends that I have made a relationship with over the last three years: I am so thankful that we met at such a great university and created a bond that will be cherished forever and I want to say thank you for helping me get to this point in my life.
“With that being said, I have done a lot of thinking, talking and praying with my family and I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal.”
Hudson’s announcement is the second big-name receiver the Bears have lost this offseason as the man standing opposite to Hudson, Lujuan Winningham announced he was declaring for the NFL Draft on Dec. 20.
Winningham and Hudson made up a dynamic duo for the Bears and have both etched their names in the UCA record books for their performance over their illustrious careers as Bears.
For Hudson, he made an immediate impact as soon as he stepped onto “The Stripes.”
In his freshman season, he hauled in 55 passes for 975 yards and 12 touchdowns.
In a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hudson caught 50 passes for 845 yards and seven touchdowns.
This season, Hudson broke the UCA receiving record while posting 1,229 yards and eight touchdowns on 62 receptions.
Hudson is likely to be an attractive piece for several football programs, already getting attention from FBS programs, the University of Buffalo and Louisiana Tech.
In addition to the Hudson news, the University of Central Arkansas athletics program announced the Sugar Bears game against Lipscomb that was postponed Saturday due to COVID protocols within the Lipscomb program, has been rescheduled to 1 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Farris Center.
That will mark three games in one week for the Sugar Bears as they host Jacksonville on Wednesday night and then host Liberty on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.